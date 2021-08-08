Sports
New York Islanders show love for Pelech, Pageau
The New York Islanders finally signed a player this summer, and it was probably the most important player they signed: Adam Pelech.
Now they can continue with the rest of their season and announce all other purchases, right?
Islanders News
- So the islanders signed Pelech. It was an eight-year deal with a $5.75 million AAV that just made me want to kiss GM Lou Lamoriello on top of his bald head. [LHH | Islanders | Newsday | TSN]
- He was delighted to sign for the long term and said this is true [he] want to[s] and he said his teammates think the same. [Islanders | Newsday]
- Considering how good he is, that deal is a steal. [Empire]
- Again, that was the first official move for the islands this summer. Lou moves in silence and moves are yet to be made. [The Athletic]
- The mayor of Bridgeport hopes to strike a deal with the B-Isles to keep them in town for the next ten years. Their arena needs some love though. [CT Post]
- Jean-Gabriel Pageau won the Bob Nystrom Award 2020-21, and it’s hard to dispute that conclusion. [Islanders]
- This (yesterday) day in the history of the islands: The islanders eliminated the Florida Panthers in the Qualifying Round of the Bubble Playoffs with a 5-1 win in Game 4 (2020).
- This (To) day in the history of the islandsStill a relative newcomer to the islands, Pageau came out for the bubble ping pong tournament and threw out his robes to win the whole thing (2020).
- WATCH: The NHL has collected every goal scored this season, with both Pageau and Mathew Barzal appearing twice. Barzys Game 4 winner against the Boston Bruins concluded the 10-minute video. [NHL]
Elsewhere
- Just hours after the Pelech deal was announced, Edmonton Oilers announced that they had given Darnell Nurse a huge contract which made Pelech’s deal look even better. [TSN | Edmonton Journal]
- The Arizona Coyotes long hired St. Louis Blues executive Larry Pleau as senior advisor to the GM. [Coyotes]
- A lawyer for two of Brad Aldrich’s victims, including a former member of the… Chicago Blackhawks, the US Center for SafeSport has formally requested an investigation into Hawks GM Stan Bowman, who is also the GM for Team USA Hockey. [TSN]
- We’ve heard a lot about how players in this generation don’t get off the ground during the summer like they did in our parent’s generation. The same is now true for the technical staff. [Sportsnet]
