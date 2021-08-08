Tokyo 2020: The silence and the screams | Olympics

The second Tokyo Olympics may in the future be known as the Silent Games. With no spectators to make the quadrennial event feel like no other sporting event in the world, some of the amazing performances over a fortnight had to make do with cries of delight or tears of joy or horror from the athletes themselves.

How do you play an Olympic basketball game without the crowd counting down? It was the case at Tokyo 2020, the Games that the hosts did not want to organize nor could they let go. The American dream team with its NBA stalwarts, led by Kevin Durant, took a thrilling victory in a hard-fought game, backed only by its own athletes. (Full Tokyo 2020 coverage)

The silence was no less disheartening for India at its biggest moment of sporting pride on Saturday night. Their first medal of athletics had lasted a century and Neeraj Chopra had delivered not only a medal, but also gold. But his glittering moment was shrouded in silence as he took a victory lap around the track at the Olympic Stadium – which seats 68,000 people with just a handful of fellow competitors and Indian coaches in the stands cheering him on.

The best wrestlers, table tennis and baseball players and judokas perform in empty stands in a country where all these sports have a huge tradition and enjoy enormous popularity, adding to the quiet, understated theme.

There was gratitude that Japan eventually hosted the Games through commercial coercion, which the athletes everywhere acknowledged.

Because there was no crowd to reach their goals, teammates and coaches sometimes gave competing athletes that extra energy of something primary and deeply felt. As proof, you can’t help but watch (or re-watch) the wild celebrations of Australian swimmer Ariarne Titmus’ coach after she outmatched the great Katie Ledecky in the 400m freestyle.

With no crowd playing the role of arbitrator for their performances and fueling rivalry, the athletes reached out to each other in triumph and despair. Or in shared success, like what Qatars Mutaz Essa Barshim and bubbly Italian Gianmarco Tamberi did to share the gold in the high jump rather than decide in a jump-off after being tied at the end of their normal run of jumps. Tamberi, in fact, spent the entire evening of his competition passionately cheering other athletes (including Barshim), of whatever nationality, in a range of different sports. When Italian Lamont Jacob won an improbable 100m sprint, Tamberi was on track to hug him.

The Indian women’s hockey team, exhausted after their bronze medal play-off loss, felt the warmth of their victors as players from Great Britain came to comfort them.

These were also the Olympics where athletes had to put their medals around their own necks; but here too the athletes performed. In team or relay events, they superimpose the medals to give the ceremonies a semblance of normality.

At other times, Tokyo 2020 had the feel and warmth of a local encounter. Indian hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, overwhelmed with excitement after sealing a bronze medal that ended 41 years of waiting for the country, could very well have been sitting on a wall after a match in the alley, as he sat on the goal after defeating Germany.

A goalkeeper is a lonely profession. Most of the time I’m alone in the goal and he’s my best buddy. When I’m frustrated, I talk to my goal first. If we give in, I say friend, that’s not the way. When the ball hits the goal post, I say that’s the way, please keep it, Sreejesh said after the win that gave India their first hockey medal in 41 years.

The roar of the crowd was missing, the victorious screams of the athletes were not.

There was a cry of relief, joy and the release of pent-up emotions.

Mirabai Chanu started it, after winning silver in weightlifting on day 1 of medal events. PV Sindhu let out an all-powerful cry after shaking off the dejection of losing the semifinals the previous day to win bronze. Lovlina Borgohain also squealed with triumph and relief in the nearly empty boxing arena after her victory in the quarterfinals secured bronze.

But the scream that defines Tokyo 2020 came from Norway’s Karsten Warholm, after he won the men’s 400m hurdles in what is arguably the biggest race run in the Olympics, and after becoming the first man to finish the race in less than ran for 46 seconds.

It was the cry to be on top of the world, echoing through a huge, empty stadium.