2021 NFL Hall of Fame Ceremony: How Peyton Manning, Charles Woodson, and Others Are Inducted





After a one-year hiatus, Enshrinement Week in the Pro Football Hall of Fame is back in full force. The Steelers and Cowboys have already faced each other in the 2021 Hall of Fame Game. Next up is the introduction of the honorees into the Hall of Fame. In 2021 there will be more inductees than ever before. The 2020 Hall of Fame inauguration ceremony was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, the class of 2020 will be honored together with the class of 2021. Adding even more to the excitement, the 2020 NFL class features a whopping 20 inductees. It was part of the NFL’s centennial celebrations, so 15 candidates were selected for anchoring, along with the five voted in that year. All together, 28 players will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this weekend. Chief among them will be Peyton Manning, and his speech is definitely something NFL fans want to see. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the NFL’s 2021 Hall of Fame ceremony. LAKE: Watch the Hall of Fame ceremony live with fuboTV (7-day free trial) When is the NFL’s Hall of Fame Ceremony for 2021? Date: sunday 8 aug

sunday 8 aug Time:19:00 ET The NFL Hall of Fame ceremony for the class of 2021 begins Sunday at 7 p.m. ET. Eight new members, led by Manning, will be inducted into the Hall of Fame during the ceremony. What channel is the Hall of Fame ceremony on? The NFL Hall of Fame inauguration ceremony is broadcast on the NFL. NFL Network hosts Rich Eisen and Steve Wyche will host the ceremony, while Hall of Famers Michael Irvin and Kurt Warner will be involved in the “Hall of Fame Sunday” pre-show, which begins at 6 p.m. ET. Streamers can follow the event through the NFL app or online at NFL.com/watch. fubo TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial, will also report on the event. IYER: Ranking the Potential Hall of Famers of Each NFL Team Still Playing Who’s in the Hall of Fame class of 2021? Eight new members will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as members of the 2021 class. Former Colts and Broncos quarterback. Peyton Manning is the crowd’s most notable and is one of two former Broncos players in this year’s class. Here’s a look at the six players, one coach, and one contributor who will be inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2021. players inductee Position Team(s) Peyton Manning quarterback Broncos, Colts Calvin Johnson Wide receiver lions Charles Woodson Safety Raiders, Packers John Lynch Safety Corsairs, Broncos Alan Faneca guard Steelers, Jets, Cardinals Drew Pearson Wide receiver Cowboys Trainer inductee Position teams Tom Flores Trainer Raiders, Seahawks Contributor inductee Position Team Bill Nunn Explorer Steelers MORE: Complete Schedule, NFL Week 1 Matchups How to Watch the 2020 Hall of Fame Ceremony Date: Saturday 7 Aug.

Saturday 7 Aug. Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV channel :NFL Network

:NFL Network Live Stream:NFL App |watch NFL|fuboTV The 2020 Hall of Fame class will be established on Saturday, August 7. Their original induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame was delayed during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, so they will be honored alongside the 2021 class at this year’s event. Who’s in the Hall of Fame class of 2020? The 2020 Hall of Fame class has 20 inductees. It was part of a special class put together by the NFL to celebrate the league’s 100th anniversary. The honorees are as follows: players inductee Position Team(s) Steve Atwater Safety Broncos, Jets Isaac Bruce Wide receiver Rams, 49ers Harold Carmichael Wide receiver Eagles, Cowboys Jim Covert Offensive tackle bears Bobby Dillon Defensive Back packers Cliff Harriso Safety Cowboys Winston Hill Offensive tackle Jets, Rams Steve Hutchinson guard Seahawks, Vikings, Titans Edgerin James run back Colts, Cardinals, Seahawks Alex Karras Defensive tackle lions Troy Polamalu Safety Steelers Donnie Shell Defensive Back Steelers Duke Slater intercept Badgers, independents, cardinals Mac Speedie End browns Ed Sprinkle End bears coaches inductee Position Team(s) Bill Cowher Trainer Steelers Jimmy Johnson Trainer Cowboys, Dolphins contributors inductee Position Team George Young General manager giants Paul Tagliabué NFL Commissioner Steve Sabol Founder of NFL Films

