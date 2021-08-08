Nathan Ellis becomes the first male cricketer to score a hat-trick on his T20 International debut





Just after becoming the first male cricketer to hit a hat-trick on their T20 International debut, Nathan Ellis doesn’t have to go far back to recall a time when, as a struggling newcomer, he barely had enough money to pay rent and fill the fuel tank . Most important points: Nathan Ellis overcame the early perception that he was too small to be a successful fast bowler

Ellis took three wickets in a row in the final of the Australia vs Bangladesh T20 International match

After moving to Tasmania in 2017, Ellis struggled to find his way and recalled that he barely had enough money to pay the rent Ellis’ performance in Dhaka on Friday night has become somewhat of a shining light on Australia’s otherwise dismal tour of Bangladesh, with a 3-2 loss in the run of five games. It was hardly the fairytale beginning, when he had to give heed in his first over. When Australian captain Matthew Wade brought him back, there was more carnage, with Bangladeshi batsman Atif Hossain doing the most damage as Ellis made 11 runs in his second over. In his third on the final of the Bangladesh innings with captain Mohammad Mahmudullah at 52, Ellisfired in a full pitch that went past the bat, pushing back the stump. Loading Next delivery, Ellis caught lefthander Mustifizur in the outfield on a big swing. With the last ball of the innings, with Bangladesh at 8 for 127, Ellis bowled to Shoriful who flied out to the fieldman at the border. With his 3 for 34, Ellis became the first to score a hat-trick by three wickets in consecutive deliveries in the history of the T20 International competition. Damien Fleming is the only other Australian to have made a hat trickon debut, against Pakistan in a Test match in 1994. After the match against Cricket Australia, Ellis spoke of his joy at the achievement. “It was really cool, all the guys really hugged me and walked over to the guys (applauding). It was just a surreal moment and I won’t forget it.” Adversity a ‘Blessing in Disguise’ Less than four months ago, Ellis played for local side Lindisfarne in the Tasmanian Club cricket competition. Originally from New South Wales, Ellis joked that “I like to say I’m 1.80m but I think I’m 1.11” after being told on numerous occasions during his junior career that his height was a barrier. The fast bowler missed selection in all the underage clubs in New South Wales he tried for. “At the time I was distraught. When you’re 15 or 16 you think that’s all.” In 2017, Ellis took the plunge and moved to Tasmania with no guarantee of a contract or even a job. “The first two years were pretty hard to get enough money to pay the rent and put a tank of fuel in the car,” he told Cricket Australia in 2019. “It helped me grow up really fast. It was a blessing in disguise in a way. It helped me mature and grow up.” Since then, Ellis has made his way into the starting halves of both Tasmania and the Hobart Hurricanes and has competed in professional competitions 50 times.

