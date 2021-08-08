Egyptian Olympians Return Home After Making History

As the final bells and whistles ring for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, the highly anticipated games are drawing to a close. From high dives to handball, athletes have burned the midnight oil and are working toward their personal glory – with heart and warmth and exemplary sportsmanship. After a grueling year of bitter COVID-19 delays and public quarantine, Egypt welcomes some of its most iconic medal winners.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which start in late July and end in ceremony tonight, have witnessed some of Egypt’s best talents reaching their full potential. Others, equally promising, leave fans eager and impatient to hear of their future successes. With several notable endeavors, Egypt is now home to six Olympic medalists for 2020 – including those who have carved their name well into athletic history.

Egypt saw unforgettable performances in martial arts, especially historical karate moments created by Feryal AbdelazizI, 22 years old, and her equally impressive karateka Giana Farouk, 26 years.

Against Azerbaijan’s Irina Zaretska in a high-stakes, high-stakes match, Abdelaziz was able to secure Egypt’s first-ever gold medal from a woman at the Nippon Budokan arena in central Tokyo. She claimed the lead with just half a minute on the clock, and the final buzzer sealed her victory on the afternoon of August 7. With an equally stunning execution, Farouk was the first to make history just a day earlier, her bronze medal being Egypt’s first. – ever in karate. In an exciting display of skill against China’s Yin Xiaoyan, Farouk took third in women’s kumite -61 kg.

Taekwondo presented an equally promising opportunity for Egyptian Olympians, with both Hedaya Malak (28 years) and Seif Eissa (aged 23) claiming bronze medals in their respective weight-gender categories. This is not an isolated victory, however, as Malak is the first Arab woman to take two consecutive medals between her bronze in Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020. In an interview with Ahram Online, Malak expresses: […] it is the culmination of five years of hard work since the end of the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. [I] can’t express my feelings of happiness and joy to make my homeland and the Egyptian people happy and proud.

Eissa shared similar feelings, telling beIN Sports Live that he cannot describe his feelings; [i]It wasn’t just a dream for me, he continues, it was the dream of all 100 million Egyptians. Both Malak and Eissa were welcomed by the crowd upon arrival at Cairo International Airport. They all repeated their names and commemorated their victories with the Egyptian flag in hand.

Handyman, and master pentathlete without fail, Ahmed Elgendy took home the silver medal in the men’s modern pentathlon. This is the first-ever Arficas medal in the multivariate sport and remains one of Egypt’s biggest wins of the Tokyo 2020 Games. With past medals at the 2021 World Championships and the 2018 Summer Youth Olympics, Elgendys’ athleticism and heart are well worth honouring.

Meanwhile, two-time U23 world champion and gold medalist of the 2019 African Games, Mohamed Ibrahim Elsayed — or popularly Kesho — won Egypt’s eighth medal in Greco-Roman wrestling at the Tokyo 2020 Games. El-Sayed defeated seasoned wrestler Hasu Ryu of Korea and lost the semifinals by a narrow margin of 6-7 to Parviz Nasibov of Ukraine. In an interview with Sky News, the 23-year-old notes that: [t]The qualifying journey was tough, but despite this, his top performances are a testament to these long efforts.

That said, Egypt’s pride is reflected in their medalists and their non-medalists, with Egyptian Olympians competing in everything from table tennis to fencing, their wide range of skills saturating the 2020 Games. Such names include: Alaa Abu al-Qasim, Mohamed Hamza’, and Mohamed El Sayed for their achievements in fencing and sword fencing respectively. A memorable performance also comes from courtesy Omar roast, who was exalted as one of the best table tennis players in modern Egyptian history.

In a similar vein, Egypt’s national handball team made its way to the semi-finals, under the close guidance of Coach Roberto Garca Parrondo and the watchful eye of Egyptian fans, nestled at home. It is the first African team to do this.

These victories are the largest in number since Egypt’s participation in the 1928 Olympics, hosted in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Still, Egypt looks forward to Paris 2024 with red-hot ambition, to further strengthen its athletes as a force to be reckoned with.

