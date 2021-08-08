Sports
Lionel Messi says PSG move is a ‘possibility’ as he says goodbye to Barcelona in tears
CNN
—
When he tearfully bid farewell to Barcelona on Sunday, football superstar Lionel Messi said a move to Paris Saint-Germain was a possibility.
It has been much reported Messi has been given a two-year contract from PSG, although the 34-year-old Argentine said no agreements had been made with the Paris giant, nor with any of the other interested clubs about his next move.
PSG did not respond to CNN’s request for comment.
At a media conference in Barcelona, a highly emotional Messi entered the room to applause from those in attendance and delivered his final speech as a Blaugrana player, which he described as one of the most difficult moments of his career.
In these days, on this last day, I’ve been thinking to see what I was going to say, what I could say, said Messi.
The truth is nothing came out, I was blocked as I am now. It’s very hard for me after so many years, after earning here all my life. I was not prepared for this.
Pau Barrena/AFP/Getty Images
Lionel Messi is tearful to tears during his farewell press conference at the Camp Nou stadium.
The six-time Ballon dOr winner is leaving Barcelona after coming from Argentina at the age of 13.
Today I have to say goodbye to this, as I said before, it was many years, all my life here. After 21 years I go with my wife and three Argentine Catalans. I couldn’t be more proud of all I did and lived in this town I have no doubt that after being away for a few years we will return because it’s our home because that’s how I promised my kids too Messi added.
Marc Gonzalez Aloma/Europa Press/Getty Images
Lionel “Leo” Messi looks back on his 21 years with Barcelona.
Messi is Barcelona’s all-time top scorer for the club having netted 682 times and has won numerous major collective and individual trophies, including four Champions League titles and 10 La Liga titles.
I gave everything for this club for this shirt, from the first day I arrived to the last. And the truth is I am more than satisfied. I would have liked to say goodbye in a different way. I never imagined my retirement this way, Messi said.
He continued: I would have loved to have done it with people in the field to hear one last ovation from them, one last affection. I missed them very much during all that time of pandemic we couldn’t play with the public. I missed having them close, the encouragement, celebrating a goal with them, making them call my name.
Pau Barrena/AFP/Getty Images
Fans gathered outside the Camp Nou stadium where Lionel Messi held his press conference in Barcelona.
Although both the club and Messi had agreed on a new contract, Barcelona’s difficult financial situation and La Ligas Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations prevented the contract from being signed.
On Friday, Barcelona president Joan Laporta said renewing Messi comes with certain risks [] but we cannot endanger the club, Laporta told reporters.
You have to put feelings aside, you have to look at numbers with a cool head. We wanted La Liga to be more flexible, but that’s no excuse. We knew the rules and what we have left from the previous board makes it all impossible.
The club is above everything, even the best player in the world, Laporta added.
During Sunday’s Q&A session with the media, Messi was asked to comment on the tension surrounding his departure and whether Barcelona had done everything they could to keep their star player for the coming season.
What is clear to me is that I did everything I could to stay, the club, Laporta, said it was not possible due to a La Liga problem, but I heard a lot of things being said about me, about why I didn’t go any further, but I can assure you that I did everything I could to stay, said Messi.
Last year I didn’t want to stay and I said so, but this year I wanted to stay and that was not possible, Messi added.
