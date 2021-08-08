Cricket-Rain plays bummer, Nottingham test ends in boring draw





NOTTINGHAM, England (Reuters) – The opening test between India and England ended in a dull draw after rain washed away what had promised to be a dull final day on Sunday. Captain Joe Roots, England’s star of the century captain and India’s spearhead Jasprit Bumrah’s bowling mastery, had put in an intriguing final day in the weather-crowded match. India, chasing 209 for the win, went into the final day with a slight advantage, needing 157 runs with nine wickets in hand to lead 1-0 in the run of five tests. With Ollie Robinson and James Anderson in excellent form with the ball, England saw their chances too, but the game was halted after persistent rain wiped out the first two sessions at Trent Bridge. Both Root and his Indian counterpart Virat Kohli lamented the weather that robbed the seesaw of a thrilling finish. Heading into day five, we felt like we had our chances right in front of us, Kohli said. We definitely felt like we were on top of the game. We threw well enough and hit well enough to stay in the game and then it was crucial to take that lead… It’s a shame we couldn’t finish day five. Root was named player of the match for his 21st Test Century, dragging England back into the game after conceding a 95-point lead. It was a great test match, Root said after receiving his award. The weather robbed us of what could have been a very entertaining last day. Root felt his team could have pushed for the win but for the weather. We certainly believed that. After spending a lot of time on that wicket, it certainly felt like nine chances would have come up. It’s a shame the weather won today, he said. Carrot was the exception in England’s top brittle order, while also spilling several catches. There are still certain areas that we want to improve, the home captain said. Bet obviously wants to score more points at the top of the rankings, we want to take advantage of all the opportunities we create and make our lives a little bit easier… The second test is scheduled for Thursday at Lords. Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New DelhiEdited by Frances Kerry and Christian Radnedge

