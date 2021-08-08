NIU FOOTBALL POSITION EXAMPLE: SAFETY

DEKALB, ill. The Northern Illinois University soccer team entered the practice field for the third time in 2021 at Huskie Stadium on Sunday.

A little cooler than yesterday, thanks to a strong breeze and cloudy skies, but still warm, the Huskies exercised for over two hours, adding shoulder pads to their exercise kit for the first time this fall as the build-up to full pads continues. NIU head coach Thomas hammock was satisfied with what he saw for his squad.

“The pads are coming on and it’s another step in the process,” Hammock said. “We’ve increased the level of intensity, increased the physicality. I think there was play on both sides of the ball. I think the most important thing, what we keep insisting is that we’re going to have such a hard time if we go Iron grinds iron for us and so we have to keep working. We have to keep competing. They have to keep studying. We put more information in the script and they have to be able to process that and adapt and be ready to perform.”

sophomore safety Joshua Earl wore the red POTD (Player of the Day) jersey on Sunday for his performance in Saturday’s practice. Earl is part of a talented, deep, young but experienced safety group for the Huskies.

“We’re probably the youngest, old secondary in the country because we have experience across the board,” NIU Defense Coordinator and Safety Coach Derrick Jackson said. “We have four guys who have played a lot.

“What’s nice about it, and I tell them every training session, is that the level of expectation is so high as if we have vets there because for the most part these guys have really played a full season. They played enough football to know what they were doing.” They have a spring under their belt, which we missed [last year]. So it’s been nice to see how fast they’ve come.”

Two boys who impressed in their freshman year of college football were freshmen Devin Lafayette and Jordan Hansen . Lafayette was second on the team in tackles last year with 36 and scored an interception, while Hansen led the team in interceptions with an INT in the season’s first game against Buffalo and his second against Toledo.

In fact, the Huskie defense scored three more interceptions, five in six games, then in 12 games the year before. It’s a trend Jackson would like to see continued in 2021.

“We talked about wanting to be one of the best sales or takeout teams in the country,” Jackson said. “We’re going to emphasize that, no different than tackling and no different than doing our disguise. If we can get the ball away, we can take out big plays.”

One way Jackson thinks the Huskies can eliminate big games is by tackling. It was something that, in Jackson’s opinion, NIU didn’t do well enough last season, and something for which he takes personal responsibility.

“I did poorly, because the film is a reflection of me, and we haven’t tackled the level necessary to have a chance of being successful,” he said. “I don’t think that was a function of being young. I don’t think it is a function of being strong. I think it was a function of understanding that every game is an opportunity for us to be an explosive game. The explosive plays that we gave up our first year were mostly not touchdowns, year two were explosive touchdowns and when explosive touchdowns are scored you have no chance of being successful no matter how many great snaps you play so then there is no consistency. we’re really focused on working on some aspects of tackling it on a day-to-day basis, even if it doesn’t get anyone to the ground.”

A big difference between the start of last season and the beginning of this year, which Jackson says will help with tackling and being more physical, is the size of his players.

“We probably don’t have a safety of less than maybe 190 pounds or at least hover there, which is physically big enough that guys can play every snap, play physically and therefore play with confidence,” Jackson said.

While size has its advantages, the Huskie DC also knows that the mental game is equally important. Be able to understand schedules, coverage concepts and communications.

“I think that’s an area, as young boys, where we’ve failed,” he said. “That’s as much my fault, more than theirs, that we have to be so deliberate and so focused on notes and the nuances, backfield sets, tight end alignments, splits of offensive linemen and/or receivers, staff groups, down and distance. These are all bits of information that I don’t think our guys could collect in totality [last year]. What I think we’ve seen from that point on is like they understand why down and distance are important.”

The Huskies return to the practice field Monday morning for fall camp fourth practice.

NIU opens the season on September 4 at Georgia Tech, then welcomes fans back to the stands at full capacity at Huskie Stadium, starting with the home opener against Wyoming on September 11. Kick-off for the match is at 12:30 p.m. (CT) and the match will honor First Responders and Health Care Heroes, while also serving as a Welcome Back Fans party.

