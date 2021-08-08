Sports
Not prepared and fearless | NHL.com
Back in spring 2013 new Kraken center Yanni Gourde doubted about making it to the NHL. He certainly didn’t dream of winning the Stanley Cups back to back less than a decade later with the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Draftless and just one season away from a star-turn with Victoriaville in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (37 goals, 87 assists in 68 games; league MVP), Gourde was sent down from Worcester (MA) Sharks of the American Hockey League to the San Francisco Bulls of the ECHL.
The 1-foot-9 Gourde, rated below par by scouts, didn’t just play the last eight games of relegation in San Francisco. He scored four and added six assists for 10 points, embracing his new teammates and even the fact that Bulls players had to navigate a flight of 35 steps to get into their dressing room between periods.
Still, Gourde left the West Coast for his native Quebec with those doubts.
“Did I think I would get out of the ECHL and AHL?” said Gourde during a recent Zoom call with reporters. “Probably not… to play hockey for long, that was my goal.”
One option for talented North American professional hockey players is to play in Europe. Gourde would certainly have gotten offers had he gone that direction.
Then Nick called Bootland. The longtime head coach and director of hockey operations for the ECHL Kalamazoo (MI) Wings, called to recruit Gourde to play for him.
The conversation was heartwarming on both sides. Bootland played for Roy Sommer, the most winning coach in AHL history, when Sommer was behind the bench for the Cleveland Barons in the early 2000s. Sommer loved the way Gourde played every shift, his hard-to-play style.
“We like to call ourselves a four-letter league,” Bootland said by phone on Saturday afternoon. “We’re not the NHL or AHL. At this level it’s about the connection between the coach and the player. If playing with us in Kalamazoo doesn’t suit us, no hard feelings. It has to be sincere.”
Video: Selecting Kraken Yanni Gourde of the lightning
Bootland remembers the energy of Gourde coming hard over the phone line, a precursor to the middle man who would soon run to score, set goals and harass opponents for Kalamazoo.
“I definitely felt like we had something there during the conversation,” Bootland said. “We were a league with salary caps at the time and it was the most money we’ve ever offered a second year.” [professional] player.”
On his side, Gourde then got off the phone and told The Athletic’s Joe Smith that he and his wife and high school sweetheart, Marie-Andrée, had decided “heart to heart” to give hockey “one last chance”. If playing for Bootland didn’t work, Gourde thought he might return to the civil engineering degree he’d started and get a better-paying job to support the couple’s hopes of starting a family.
“You have to start supporting your family at some point,” Gourde told The Athletic.
Gourde proved Bootland’s hunch and the K-Wings coach’s confidence in Sommer’s scout report. He scored 15 goals and provided 19 assists for 34 points in 30 games.
Sommer called to ask Gourde to come back to the AHL and Worcester, where Gourde’s form of play continued with four goals and 20 assists in 25 games. No drop-off from four letters to three.
“We saw every day how hard Yanni worked to be successful,” Bootland said. “He had a different drive than other players… When we did weight training, he did more. When we moved to dynamic training, he did more.
“We saw him become a man, a real professional. He was a lot smaller then, but he also worked on that every day.”
Tampa Bay’s scouting and front office group noticed. Although Gourde played for San Jose’s AHL affiliate, he was free to sign with any NHL team. AHL teams usually have a number of players on “two-way contracts” (NHL with one paycheck and AHL with a lower amount), and then fill out their rosters by signing players to an AHL-only contract.
Video: Macklemore reveals Yanni Gourde squad
Tampa Bay offered Gourde a standard three-year NHL contract with the two-way option. He finished the 2013-14 season with the Syracuse Crunch and played over three seasons for Tampa Bay’s AHL affiliate, scoring 67 goals and 90 assists in 215 before being called up for good and playing 20 NHL games to finish the 2016-17 season. to close.
When he took part in the recent Zoom call, Gourde admitted that he decided it was going to be NHL or a failure with Syracuse. He resisted the temptation to play in Europe as Tampa Bay’s strong roster made it difficult to get the NHL promotion. His prolific play would likely have been more likely to have been rewarded with teams less deep in the middle position.
“I just wanted to get better every day,” he said of continuing his growth and development in Syracuse. “That was my way of thinking. There were definitely setbacks and times harder than others.”
Gourde is overjoyed with this next chapter in his NHL life. He didn’t stop smiling throughout the media call as evidence. He will not start the season in uniform as he is recovering from left shoulder surgery to repair a torn labrum. Fans can expect him back on the ice at the end of 2021.
He said he was honored to be chosen by the Kraken, the team’s pick from a talented group of ex-TBL teammates who play as forwards: Ondrej Palat, Alex Killorn, Tyler Johnson and Mathieu Joseph.
“It’s kind of nice to know that the team wants you so much, when there are a lot of people out there who are very talented and have been left unprotected,” said Gourde. “I was lucky enough to be chosen and drafted and I’m super excited… It’s going to be a great challenge.”
Gourde has studied the Seattle roster and believes his new teammates will be ready to deliver “playoff hockey” all season long.
“I think we’re going to be a very hard-working group, and if you look at a hard-working group, there’s a lot of potential,” Gourde said. “That’s the first step to success.
“If you work hard you definitely put yourself in a good position, and we could be one of the teams that play play-off hockey during the (regular) season, just hard to play against during the season. Hopefully it leads We’re going to play in the play-offs and then we’ll see what happens.”
