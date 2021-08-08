Neeraj Chopra’s Short Hair to Naomi Osaka’s Braids

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics, which had their closing ceremonies on Sunday, August 8, showcased some stunning athletic prowess along with some memorable style statements. The Olympians showed their A-game prowess with ready-made hairstyles, making these Olympics the most stylish than ever. From Neeraj Chopra’s short hair to Naomi Osaka’s fiery red and white braids, the sports field was littered with different colors. Look.

Tokyo 2020 Olympics: the athletes’ ready-made hairstyles

Neeraj Chopra

23-year-old Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopras luscious locks had a highlight during his performance at several competitions. The champion had different hair lengths in recent years. At the Tokyo Olympics, Chopra clearly cut his hair for his historic Olympic moment. Remind us all, if you have it, show it off.

Still processing this feeling. To all of India and beyond, thank you so much for your support and blessings that have helped me reach this stage.

This moment will stay with me forever Neeraj Chopra August 8, 2021

Mirabai Chanu

The silver medal winning Indian weightlifter undeniably set a trend when she showed off her XL red scrunchie la Varun Dhawan.

Amya Clarke

When we talk about braids these days, the 100m sprinter Amya Clarke from St. Kitts and Nevis in the Caribbean says is the first that comes to mind. Clarke wore her medium fiery red colored braids as she ran.

Naomi Osaka

The Japanese tennis champion showed off fiery red and white box braids secured with a scrunchie. The color matched the flag of her homeland.

Kiran Badloe

Dutch windsurfer Kiran Badloe, who seemed to be inspired by an anime character, Aang from the American series titled Avatar: The Last Airbender, wore a cropped short, save for a blue arrow in the center of his head. His haircut was definitely too hard to miss.

Kiran Badloe, who represents the Netherlands and the Air Nomads, has changed poses and accessories to LITERALLY the only airbender of the Olympics. That explains the gold in candle:

Shelly Ann Fraser Pryce

The Jamaican sprinter, who is a two-time Olympic champion, was seen sporting her hair in a striking yellow to red ombre, inspired by the Japanese flag. In 2019, her hair was dyed in rainbow shades at the World Championship in Doha.

Our flag really has a vibe that other flags don't have.. the combination of the colors won a bit I think It's the black one.. it's got dah sumn deh.. kinda looking forward to it Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce stan account August 8, 2021

Megan Rapinoe, Ebrar Karakurt and Leticia Bufonic

American football player Megan Rapinoe kept her hair short this time. Her short haircut is dyed in a pearly pink-purple shade called Rapinkoe ​​by her hairdresser. Turkish volleyball player Ebrar Karakurt got bold with fuchsia pink colored hair. Her hair was neatly undercut on the sides and the athlete made sure to create a perfect mohawk-like peak that is colored bright fuchsia pink. Brazilian skateboarder Leticia Bufoni’s hair was also dyed pink.

Lovlina Borgohain

Borgohain, who provided a bronze media for India in boxing, wore a short and pointed haircut. She pulled her hair back with pins and pleats to create a low-key stylish look.

Cameron Smith

Australian golfer Cameron Smith buzzed the letters AUS on the sides, keeping his haircut apart while showing off his love for the country.

If you had told Cameron Smith at the beginning of the week when he was teaching intramural tennis at the University of Oregon that he would finish 14 under, he would probably accept it, but coming this close to an Olympic medal must hurt. Dylan Dethier August 1, 2021

Manny Santiago, Tia-Adana Belle and Meryem Boz

Blue was again a popular color at the mega event this year. Along with Barbadian athlete Tia-Adana Belle and Turkish volleyball player Meryem Boz, Peruvian skateboarder Santiago also got a splash of blue.

Romane Dicko

The French judoka from France made a style statement with her tricolor braids. Her braids were dyed with pale blonde, red, white and blue strands on one side for a subtle statement.

Courtney Hurley

Team America’s three-time Olympic fencer had a blue undercut and distinctive red braids on top, the American flag along with a white star at the back.

Mria Fazekas

Mria Fazekas buzzed the round symbol of the Olympics on the back of her head, dyed black over her blond hair. The Hungarian table tennis player undoubtedly grabbed everyone’s eye with her look.

Maria Fazekas, from Hungary, attends table tennis practice at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan

Credit: AP Photo / Petr David Josek pic.twitter.com/q2yHrTFObc Pixiedust (@PixiedustJtT) July 23, 2021

Stephanie Mawuli

The hair of Japanese basketball player Stephanie Mawulis is styled in braided locks. She showed off the colors of the Olympic rings with her two braids for each ring color on her bleached hair, matching the white of the Olympics.

Leonida Kasaya

Kasaya wore the colors of her national flag on her hair. The volleyball player from Kenya wore a braided updo with stripes in green, white and red.

Dominica’s first win! Dominican Republic 3-0 Kenya (25-19, 25-18, 25-10) Lisvel Eve – 13 say

Prisilla Rivera – 12 say

Bethania de la Cruz – 8 say Leonida Kasaya – 8 say

Mercy Moim – 7 say

Sharon Kiprono – 7 say#Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/QqRFLl72yJ The Voice of Volley (@volleybolunsesi) July 31, 2021

