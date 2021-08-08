Sports
Neeraj Chopra’s Short Hair to Naomi Osaka’s Braids
The Tokyo 2020 Olympics, which had their closing ceremonies on Sunday, August 8, showcased some stunning athletic prowess along with some memorable style statements. The Olympians showed their A-game prowess with ready-made hairstyles, making these Olympics the most stylish than ever. From Neeraj Chopra’s short hair to Naomi Osaka’s fiery red and white braids, the sports field was littered with different colors. Look.
Tokyo 2020 Olympics: the athletes’ ready-made hairstyles
Neeraj Chopra
23-year-old Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopras luscious locks had a highlight during his performance at several competitions. The champion had different hair lengths in recent years. At the Tokyo Olympics, Chopra clearly cut his hair for his historic Olympic moment. Remind us all, if you have it, show it off.
Still processing this feeling. To all of India and beyond, thank you so much for your support and blessings that have helped me reach this stage.
This moment will stay with me forever pic.twitter.com/BawhZTk9Kk
Neeraj Chopra (Neeraj_chopra1) August 8, 2021
Mirabai Chanu
The silver medal winning Indian weightlifter undeniably set a trend when she showed off her XL red scrunchie la Varun Dhawan.
Amya Clarke
When we talk about braids these days, the 100m sprinter Amya Clarke from St. Kitts and Nevis in the Caribbean says is the first that comes to mind. Clarke wore her medium fiery red colored braids as she ran.
Naomi Osaka
The Japanese tennis champion showed off fiery red and white box braids secured with a scrunchie. The color matched the flag of her homeland.
Kiran Badloe
Dutch windsurfer Kiran Badloe, who seemed to be inspired by an anime character, Aang from the American series titled Avatar: The Last Airbender, wore a cropped short, save for a blue arrow in the center of his head. His haircut was definitely too hard to miss.
Kiran Badloe, who represents the Netherlands and the Air Nomads, has changed poses and accessories to LITERALLY the only airbender of the Olympics. That explains the gold in candle: pic.twitter.com/VSazyOmpob
(@pinopinisimo) August 6, 2021
Shelly Ann Fraser Pryce
The Jamaican sprinter, who is a two-time Olympic champion, was seen sporting her hair in a striking yellow to red ombre, inspired by the Japanese flag. In 2019, her hair was dyed in rainbow shades at the World Championship in Doha.
Our flag really has a vibe that other flags don’t have.. the combination of the colors won a bit I think
It’s the black one.. it’s got dah sumn deh.. kinda looking forward to it pic.twitter.com/cf2cUf6yEg
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce stan account (@SunnyD_A) August 8, 2021
Megan Rapinoe, Ebrar Karakurt and Leticia Bufonic
American football player Megan Rapinoe kept her hair short this time. Her short haircut is dyed in a pearly pink-purple shade called Rapinkoe by her hairdresser. Turkish volleyball player Ebrar Karakurt got bold with fuchsia pink colored hair. Her hair was neatly undercut on the sides and the athlete made sure to create a perfect mohawk-like peak that is colored bright fuchsia pink. Brazilian skateboarder Leticia Bufoni’s hair was also dyed pink.
Lovlina Borgohain
Borgohain, who provided a bronze media for India in boxing, wore a short and pointed haircut. She pulled her hair back with pins and pleats to create a low-key stylish look.
Cameron Smith
Australian golfer Cameron Smith buzzed the letters AUS on the sides, keeping his haircut apart while showing off his love for the country.
If you had told Cameron Smith at the beginning of the week when he was teaching intramural tennis at the University of Oregon that he would finish 14 under, he would probably accept it, but coming this close to an Olympic medal must hurt. .. pic.twitter.com/9CrhcmNiA4
Dylan Dethier (@dylan_dethier) August 1, 2021
Manny Santiago, Tia-Adana Belle and Meryem Boz
Blue was again a popular color at the mega event this year. Along with Barbadian athlete Tia-Adana Belle and Turkish volleyball player Meryem Boz, Peruvian skateboarder Santiago also got a splash of blue.
Romane Dicko
The French judoka from France made a style statement with her tricolor braids. Her braids were dyed with pale blonde, red, white and blue strands on one side for a subtle statement.
Courtney Hurley
Team America’s three-time Olympic fencer had a blue undercut and distinctive red braids on top, the American flag along with a white star at the back.
Mria Fazekas
Mria Fazekas buzzed the round symbol of the Olympics on the back of her head, dyed black over her blond hair. The Hungarian table tennis player undoubtedly grabbed everyone’s eye with her look.
Maria Fazekas, from Hungary, attends table tennis practice at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan
Credit: AP Photo / Petr David Josek pic.twitter.com/q2yHrTFObc
Pixiedust (@PixiedustJtT) July 23, 2021
Stephanie Mawuli
The hair of Japanese basketball player Stephanie Mawulis is styled in braided locks. She showed off the colors of the Olympic rings with her two braids for each ring color on her bleached hair, matching the white of the Olympics.
Leonida Kasaya
Kasaya wore the colors of her national flag on her hair. The volleyball player from Kenya wore a braided updo with stripes in green, white and red.
Dominica’s first win!
Dominican Republic 3-0 Kenya (25-19, 25-18, 25-10)
Lisvel Eve – 13 say
Prisilla Rivera – 12 say
Bethania de la Cruz – 8 say
Leonida Kasaya – 8 say
Mercy Moim – 7 say
Sharon Kiprono – 7 say#Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/QqRFLl72yJ
The Voice of Volley (@volleybolunsesi) July 31, 2021
IMAGE: PTI/NAOMI OSAKA’S TWITTER
