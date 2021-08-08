Ole Miss Rebels coach Lane Kiffin preaches accountability to team after losing 30lbs off-season

When Lane Kiffin met his team Saturday night ahead of Ole Miss’s first preseason practice on Sunday, he had to make a confession.

Kiffin, now over 30 pounds lighter than he was at the end of last season, said it was hypocritical to ask his players to take more care of their bodies if he was overweight himself.

“I saw a picture of me at the bowling game last year and told the players I looked like an anaconda that had swallowed a deer and the deer got stuck in its neck,” Kiffin told ESPN in his best self-mockery.

Kiffin said the players were crying at his analogy, but he wanted them to know he was serious about the discipline needed for the Rebels to take another step this season after going 5-5 in the first team a year ago. season of Kiffin at Oxford.

“That goes for all of us, starting with me,” Kiffin said. “Here I am in January in the post-season meetings telling my offensive linemen and other guys to eat better, lose weight, get in better shape, and I looked like a whale.”

Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral, who racked up 3,337 yards and 29 touchdowns last season, said the entire team was inspired by Kiffin’s weight loss.

“We really saw his weight change,” Corral said. “He’s lost a lot of weight since January, and seeing players and him go through that process just makes us more disciplined and helps us believe in the values ​​and principles of the organization.”

Kiffin recalls seeing a photo of himself, quarterback John Rhys Plumlee, and Kiffin’s father, Monte Kiffin, from the Outback Bowl in Tampa last season.

“My dad is 81 and still looks great, and then I was there,” Kiffin joked.

So Kiffin, 46, went to work thanks to a strict diet and exercise routine that included Pilates and yoga, and he also started running again. At one point, the 6-foot-3 Kiffin said he’d put on 245 pounds, but he’s closer to 210 now.

During the team meeting on Saturday, he said the players joked that he looked almost torn.

Kiffin also had no intention of letting his assistant coaches off the track. He said he took some of them to a medical facility to have their body mass index (BMI) measured. The doctor told offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Jeff Lebby that he needed to lose 88 pounds to reach an ideal BMI.

Kiffin said he replied, ‘Come on, give him something realistic,’ to which Lebby said with a straight face, ‘Eighty-eight pounds? That’s a 12-year-old.”

Kiffin added that between now and the Rebels’ Sept. 6 opener against Louisville, the entire staff will be holding a weight loss competition, with each coach putting $200 into a pool. The winner gets everything.

At least one of the photos of the heavier version of Kiffin has been removed from the walls of the Ole Miss football complex.

“I have to keep going because when I look at myself from last season, it was disgusting,” said Kiffin, who was an avid runner when he landed his first job as a head coach in college in Tennessee in 2009.

Kiffin said responsibility is one of the main themes for Ole Miss going into the 2021 season. Earlier in the day, he said Ole Miss had achieved 100% vaccination coverage against COVID-19 among current players, coaches and staff within the football program.