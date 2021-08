Veteran O’Keefe re-signs as Sixers eye three-turf

Veteran spinner Stephen O’Keefe has extended his KFC BBL career for another season to significantly boost the Sydney Sixers’ hopes of an unprecedented three-peat. There had been speculation that the 36-year-old would spend time on his Big Bash career, but after playing a key role in the Sixers’ second straight title last season, he was given the chance to play again under the astute coaching of master mentor Greg Shipperd. O’Keefe returns for his eleventh season with the club, joining Sixers’ captain Moises Henriques, a select few who play every season of the Big Bash. “I am extremely grateful to Cricket NSW and (CNSW CEO) Lee Germon for giving me the opportunity to play cricket with the Sixers for another year and continue to play the game I love,” said O’Keefe. O’Keefe played 14 games in BBL|10 and collected 15 wickets, earning a number of masterclasses in T20 spin bowling that saw him in the Australian T20 roster for the upcoming World Cup. Philippe, O’Keefe shoot as Sixers fly to victory The left-armer got just 6.93 runs per over, a figure only surpassed by Afghan spinners Mujeeb Ur Rahman (6.26) and Rashid Khan (6.87) in the top 30 wicket-takers of the tournament. O’Keefe is the third player this off-season to extend his contract with the Sixers, after captain Henriques and pace bowler Ben Dwarshuis pledged to two and three years respectively. It gives the Sixers 15 players signed for BBL|11, including England international Tom Curran, one of only two foreign players already signed for next season. Jackson Bird is the only front-line player from last summer’s title-winning squad to re-affiliate with the club, and the other two places in the 18-man roster are expected to go to internationals, with the club keen to return for Englishman James Vincent. Shipperd’s contract has also been extended for another two years, although general manager Jodie Hawkins made a surprise exit as part of a major Cricket NSW restructuring in April. Under the sweeping changes, both NSW-based BBL general manager positions – with the Sixers and Sydney Thunder – were dissolved, with outside list managers appointed and contracted to Cricket NSW. The Sixers’ quest for the BBL’s first three turf begins at the SCG on December 5, when they will host the Melbourne Stars. Sydney Sixers BBL|11 Squad (so far): Sean Abbott, Dan Christian, Tom Curran (ENG), Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Mickey Edwards, Moises Henriques (c), Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Nathan Lyon, Ben Manenti, Stephen O’Keefe, Josh Philippe, Lloyd Pope, Jordan silk.

