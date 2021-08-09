August 8, 2021 game summary: Braves 5, Nationals 4





Duvalls’ homerun, his second since rejoining the Braves, came one night after Jorge Solers’ last homerun. Duvall, Soler and Joc Pederson combined eight home runs during their Braves stint, adding much-needed pop to a lineup that was too heavy for much of the campaign. Since the trade deadline, the Braves are 6-3. A player acquired through in-season trade homered in five of those nine games. It was Duvall’s fifth homer at Truist Park this season after hitting four with the Marlins. It was his 24th homer overall. He has a shot at his third season with 30 home runs and his first since 2017. caption Braves manager Brian Snitker comments on Adam Duvall’s return to the Atlanta lineup after hitting a two-run homerun in a 5-4 win over Nationals. It’s so reassuring for me to see him there, manager Brian Snitker said of Duvall. Just don’t worry about him. I can’t say enough about Adam Duvall, the player, the person, how consistent he is, how he handles it. I loved having him back. Chris Martin made the save, gave up one run and left the equalizer on the second run. Martin was one of three relivers used after Jesse Chavez and Richard Rodriguez. While the latter struggled, giving up two runs on three hits and scoring only two outs, Rodriguez followed and threw a scoreless 1-1/3 frames. The former pirate has not allowed a point in his five appearances with the Braves. That’s what (Pirates manager) Derek Shelton told me when we got him, that he can finish an inning and he’s good to go out again, Snitker said. In that situation it went right through the teeth of their lineup. Very valuable man. And he is also so efficient with his pitches. One out prevented the Braves from their second consecutive sweep. Riley Adams homer to Will Smith on Saturday stopped the Braves from what would have been a six-game winning streak. The team instead settled on winning five of the last six, still a welcome development for a club that had been alternating wins and losses for more than two weeks. It also showed the resilience of the teams. The team bounced back after Saturday’s ninth inning blunder. That’s great, Snitker said. Heavy losses are happening. That’s part of it. Still, when you go to bed, take a nap and you’re back here, it’s good to see them bounce back. Braves 5, Nationals 4 (box score) The final win took the Braves to 57-55, a half game ahead of the Mets. New York has lost nine out of eleven after being swept into Philadelphia this weekend. After leading the National League East for three months, the Mets are in free fall. The Phillies, meanwhile, have racked up eight consecutive wins and lead the Braves by two games with 50 games to go. The Braves are off on Monday and will begin a three-game series against the Reds on Tuesday. After the series, the Braves have an excellent chance to climb beyond .500 as they embark on a three-city road trip against a trio of rebuilding clubs in Washington, Miami and Baltimore.

