BCCI ready for the Olympics | Cricket





From a lone two-day game between Great Britain and France during the 1900 Olympics, prospects for the inclusion of crickets as an 8-team medal sport for men and women in Los Angeles 2028 have improved. The International Cricket Council (ICC) proposal to introduce cricket as an Olympic sport by 2028 has been submitted to the International Olympic Committee (IOC). Importantly, the reluctance of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to join the Olympic movement is now a thing of the past. Once cricket is added to the Olympics, India will participate, said BCCI secretary Jay Shah. The BCCI and the ICC are on the same page when it comes to participating in the Olympic Games. The BCCI had given a conditional nod at its Apex Council meeting in April to send a team for the 2028 edition if autonomy was not disrupted and there was no interference from the Indian Olympic Association (IOA). However, the BCCI, IOA and the government work synchronously. The Indian cricket board promised Rs. 10 crore to aid the marketing budget of the Tokyo-bound Indian contingents. They also announced a cash prize totaling Rs. 4 crore for the seven medalists on Saturday. The ICC, which has 92 associate members but only 12 members who play test cricket, is slow on the Olympics front. Many of the major test nations have historically taken an insular view of securing their gaming windows and TV rights revenue and resisting cricket entry into the Olympics. Now, with an agreement between most of the leading cricket boards, it is in constant dialogue with the IOC and an Olympic committee set up especially for this purpose. With a push from the government to raise India’s medal prospects, the BCCI administration has also changed its stance. The BCCI is more than happy to partner with the government and help increase India’s medal chances, a BCCI official said. Cricket has been added as a discipline to the 2022 Commonwealth Games (Birmingham, July-Aug). There will also be cricket at the 2022 Asian Games (Hangzhou, September). With the cricket calendar packed with ICC events, bilateral cricket and franchise leagues, it can be challenging to consistently find a window for each of these games. Therefore, the Commonwealth Games will only have women’s cricket. The Olympics, it has been learned, will require the participation of men and women. T20 has emerged as the preferred format despite some associated countries advocating the introduction of T10. The English cricket board has explored the prospects of bringing the hundred-ball format to the Olympics, riding on the newly launched competition. Since neither format has international status, ICC is expected to start with T20Is. While the introduction of a new sport at the Olympics will involve structured presentations and lobbying, cricketers are confident that India’s burgeoning consumer market and digital engagement will marry the IOCs seeking new Olympic markets.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/bcci-ready-to-take-the-olympics-plunge-101628450074130.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos