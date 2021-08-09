Ohio Football Camp Day Three: Jarren Hampton





american football

8/8/2021 17:33:00 Scott Thomas

FOLLOW OHIO FOOTBALL:facebook|Twitter|Instagram ATHENS, Ohio — When the MAC announced a six-game schedule for the 2020 season, Jarren Hampton knew immediately that he would return to Athens for his extra year of eligibility. “Once I knew we were going to get six games, I came back because I didn’t want to leave in such a short year,” Hampton said. “I love football and I hope I get a chance at the next level.” Now in his sixth fall camp with the Bobcats, the fifth-year “super senior” red shirt takes it upon himself to use his experience to mentor his younger teammates. Hampton has become one of the most experienced players on the roster over the past five years. In four seasons of play, the super senior has recorded 113 tackles with two interceptions and 11 pass breakups. He just wants to get better in 2021. “I have to step it up a notch and I have to show the next group of guys that came in what it’s like to be here and what it’s like to be a Bobcat,” Hampton said. “That’s what camp is about, it’s a learning process.” Fall Camp is a learning process, even for those in their sixth season. As the Bobcats wrapped up their third day of practice at Peden Stadium Sunday morning, Hampton, a safety, has made an effort to be more vocal as one of the secondary and defense leaders. “I’m trying to improve my communication game. I think you can always improve in that area,” Hampton said. “I think I’m pretty intelligent in defence, I’ve been here for a while, so I just want to help the guys and put everyone in the right place.” Like many people on the Ohio football program, Hampton was shocked to learn that head coach Frank Solich was retiring after 16 seasons at the helm. His initial shock, however, didn’t change his calm demeanor for long. Hampton was ready to embrace new head coach Tim Albin at the announcement. “I’ve told people it’s the same guy,” Hampton said. “They’ve been around each other for 21 years, coaching, so not much is going to change; not much has changed.” The main thing the Bobcats want to take from the Solich era to the Albin era is winning, which Hampton knows all about. During his time with the Bobcats, safety came into play and he won three bowl games. Just three days into camp, Hampton is ready to win another one. “I expect we’ll be great,” Hampton said. “At the end of the day we have a couple of guys who played the three games last year and 12 the year before that. We have 14, 15 super seniors coming back, so we have some older guys on the team and I think the air the limit is for this group.” #OUohyeah

