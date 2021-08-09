Nilsson retires from hockey after seven NHL seasons





The 31-year-old goalkeeper had not played for the Ottawa Senators since December 16, 2019 due to post-concussion syndrome. “My post-concussion symptoms and neck problems make it impossible for me to continue as a professional goalkeeper,” said Nilsson on Instagram. “Of course not in the way I wanted my career to end, but as a child I had to fulfill my dream of playing in the NHL and representing my home country of Sweden on the world stage. I want to thank everyone who helped me during the way and supported me through the ups and downs of my career.” A third-round pick (No. 62) by the New York Islanders in the 2009 NHL Draft, Nilsson was 59-74-15 with a 3.06 goals-to-average, a .907 save percentage and six shutouts in 161 NHL- matches (144 starts). He never played in a Stanley Cup Playoff game. Also a big thank you to the New York Islanders, Edmonton Oilers, St. Louis Blues, Buffalo Sabres, Vancouver Canucks, and Ottawa Senators organizations for giving me the opportunity to don their jerseys, as well as Ak Bars Kazan (in the Kontinental Hockey League),’ said Nilsson. ‘I will always keep the memories of playing for those teams. A special thank you to my hometown team Lulea Hockey, who have supported me from a young child to a professional.” Nilsson helped Sweden win the 2018 IIHF World Championship with a 1.09 GAA, a tournament-high save rate of .954 and three shutouts. He had a rainbow flag on the back of his mask when he played for the Sabers in 2016-17, after being inspired by the Oilers’ efforts to help the LGBT community the previous season when they were the first NHL team. that Pride Tape used during their annual team skills competition. “We raised awareness in Edmonton last year,” Nilsson told the Buffalo News on Dec. 4, 2016. “This summer I thought: why shouldn’t I be the first keeper to put that on the helmet and draw some attention to it?” Nilsson was traded by the Senators to the Tampa Bay Lightning on December 27 with forward Marian Gaborik for forward Cedric Paquette, defenseman Braydon Coburn and a second round pick in 2022 NHL Draft. Tweet from @Senators: Good luck in retirement, Anders! pic.twitter.com/pTU4Af69SR

