Santa Clarita Joins National Pickleball Craze
Caleb Lunetta
Signal officer writer
It is one of America’s fastest growing sports trends and comes with paddles, wiffle balls and the funny name pickleball.
Widely recognized by both large and local members of the sports community, pickleball and its players are increasingly becoming sites on private and public courts.
Also, those who have already participated in a smaller version of tennis that uses paddles instead of rackets and wiffle balls instead of tennis balls are willing to accept and be interested in the community to get as many players as possible. State to have.
What is a pickle?
Frank Nadasdi, pickleball coach at the Paseo Club, said, “But with a pickleball, the better and more experienced you are, the softer you actually hit the ball.”
According to Jen Azebed, a fellow Nadasdy family, pickleball enthusiast and general manager of the Paseo Club, the game is one of the fastest growing games because people of all ages can participate in the game. is.
It is thought of as a minor version of tennis, where the court is divided into two “service areas” and non-volleyball zones that run vertically along the net. When playing with paddles and wiffle balls, the server must serve the ball in an upward arc. The paddle must not go above the waist when the ball is struck.
Bounces and volleys (without bounces) are both allowed, depending on the time of play and player placement.
To be good, you have to hit the ball softly and strategically, not just hard, Nadadi said. It’s like chess. ”
Pickleballs are small tennis, lots of badminton, table tennis and volleyball, Azevedo said. “It’s definitely a mixed game, but it’s an explosion.”
Who plays pickleball?
“My 4-year-old can play and both parents in their 70s can play,” Azevedo said. “It’s for all ages and I can play with my parents and have a great time.”
According to paseo club experts, the local pickle community is small and growing. About 240 people play in their club. At Bowkey Canyon Park, there are many more players looking for a doubles partner on the weekends.
“Pickleball is much more open than tennis, because in tennis you always see that these guys are not enough to play or too good to play against us.” said Nadadi. “One of the beauty of pickleball is that people can have a good time even if they’re not evenly matched.”
The game is very comprehensive and very friendly, Azevedo added. “Even if you’re in a drop-in situation and not very happy with your level, in most cases the other three players on the field will do the following: by playing carefully, you can manage your time comfortably. “
Azevedo said pickleball is a relatively new sport, so there are few normal social classes or traps associated with sports like tennis.
“It’s a very new sport, everyone is that person and everyone remembers it well these days, so they can still help those people,” Azevedo said. Being elitist for newcomers. “Bad stereotypes of tennis, they don’t really exist in the field of pickleball.”
Those who want to play are recommended to visit Bouquet Canyon Park in the evening or at the weekend.
what do you need?
Being a member of the First Serve Tennis Shop team, being an active member of the pickleball community means you won’t have the most expensive gear, but the gear you can keep playing for the longest. It means it is.
Starting with shoes and having a good pair on your feet not only guarantees that you won’t get injured while playing, but can also improve the game.
“If you’re playing with $200 Nike or ASICS running shoes, you have to be very specialized in pickleball because there’s no pump support,” says Francis Di Maya, owner of the First Serve Tennis Shop. increase. “Whether it’s tennis or pickleball, it’s the most important thing for people. They don’t have the right equipment and start off with the wrong foot.”
According to Dimaya, the wrong shoes can slip over the jacket or roll over your ankles. And while you don’t want to go for the most expensive equipment, he advised you not to start with the cheapest equipment.
But one of the most important things is to go out and have fun, Dimaya said.
“My field thinks it’s a small tennis court, you don’t have to cover that much ground and it’s a fast pace,” said Dimaya. “It’s a lot of fun, it’s a great exercise and it’s less taxing on your body than tennis.”
Paseo Club in The 27650 Valencia Dickerson Drive has numerous pickleball courses and upcoming events. For more information (661) 257-0044
