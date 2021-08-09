Madison Bumgarner remains sharp in Diamondbacks loss against Padres





In the third inning on Sunday, Diamondbacks lefthander Madison Bumgarner struckout two San Diego Padres Tommy Pham when he fired a knife into the outside corner. Pham made a mistake back. A pitch later, Bumgarner took his fastball to the inside corner at a speed of 91 mph. Pham took it for Strike 3. Two different fields, two different sides of the plate, both perfectly located. The streak was as good a sign of how Bumgarner was locked in to a 2-0 loss at Petco Park on Sunday and, really, how effective he’s been in five starts since returning from the injured list last month. It would be hard to say, but I want to say it was as good as I’ve been all year, really, in terms of command and efficiency and all together, Bumgarner said. In five starts, Bumgarner has logged a 1.97 ERA over 32 innings. His control was impressive. His speed was solid. His substitution, a rarely used fourth throw, appears more often than usual. Great effort, said Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo. He’s been getting better with every outing since he came back from the IL. Sunday was not enough to win. The Diamondbacks were eliminated again by Padres lefthander Blake Snell, who has yet to give up a point against them in his career. This time, he overpowered them for seven innings, gave up only two hits and walked three, while tied a career high tie with 13 strikeouts. In three starts against the Diamondbacks, one with his old team, the Tampa Bay Rays, and two this year with the Padres, Snell has allowed just seven hits in 17 2/3 innings with five walks and 30 strikeouts. Bumgarner wasn’t as dominant, but he was almost as effective. He gave up a bloop-double to Adam Frazier and a runscoring single to Jake Cronenworth in the first. Three innings later, Cronenworth struck again and hit a down-the-middle cutter, one of the few poorly placed pitches of the day for Bumgarner to right field for a solo homer. Other than that, Bumgarner appeared to be cruising through his seven innings. The ability to send the ball to either side of the plate, he said, has always been a difference maker for him. He admitted that in the past he could get into the habit of relying heavily on pitches on his glove side, that is, on the right and away on the left. Sometimes he could do that effectively, sometimes he couldn’t. But it always meant less margin for error. It’s definitely harder (to pitch) when you cut the plate in half, Bumgarner said. When guys (hitters) have to cover the whole plate, it’s harder to hit than if you know he’s only going to come on one side. Just mix it up, move it. The old standard deal of letting you look over here and throw it over here. It’s hard to do, but it’s a simple thought process. As for the substitution, Bumgarner threw it 14 times in his previous start and 15 on Sunday, setting another high for his Diamondbacks career in each appearance. He didn’t get a single bite on the field, but the Padres put it into play six times. All six were converted to outs. Bumgarner always sounded cautiously optimistic about the field and continued to sound cautious about it on Sunday. It’s always been a challenging throw for him to figure out and he’s played with different grips over the years, but admitted he may have hit another milestone with it on Sunday. It hadn’t usually been there for more than one game in a row, he said. So this is already better than it was. While he will not pitch in the two-game set in San Francisco starting Tuesday night, Bumgarner said he looks forward to returning to a fan-filled Oracle Park for the first time since he left the Giants after the 2019 season. (He pitched to an empty stadium there once last season.) The Giants organization is expected to honor Bumgarner in some way. It would be good if I was, but I’m actually glad I’m not throwing so I don’t have to deal with that, Bumgarner said. I’ll have to at some point, I know, and I’ll do it right. But I’m happier that I don’t have to. Sunday’s loss meant the Diamondbacks were unable to win a series on the road again, something they haven’t done since the day they beat a doubleheader in Atlanta in late April. Since then, they have lost 12 of the 13 road series, the lone exception being a two-game split in Texas late last month. We need to be more consistent in every area to win series on the road, Lovullo said. That is not our main focus. Our main focus today is winning. That should be our goal. It will be nice at the end of a series if we can say we won one. That day is coming. That day hadn’t come for 106 days since Sunday. Short hop Infielder Josh Rojas homered three times for Triple-A Reno on Sunday in what was likely the last game of his rehabilitation assignment. He has been out since he suffered a broken left little finger on July 21 and is expected to return from the injured list on Tuesday. *Righthander Luke Weaver is scheduled to pitch on Monday in a game in the Arizona Complex League. Lovullo said Weaver will throw three to four innings and between 45 and 50 pitches. The Diamondbacks had discussed the idea of ​​bringing Weaver back as reliever, but Lovullo said they are pointing him in the direction of the rotation. *Lovullo said righthander Noe Ramirez and outfielder Stuart Fairchild, who are both on the COVID injured list after testing positive in late July, are unlikely to return to the active roster immediately after being approved to participate, saying that both will have to work themselves back into baseball shape, given what their bodies have been through.

