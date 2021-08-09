Western Warriors Take Historic Regional Pro Series Win in Scotland





An admirably sustained effort with the ball delivered a historic seven-wicket win for the Western Warriors in the Men’s Regional Pro Series final in Scotland on Thursday, when the Eastern Knights were knocked out for a disappointing 149 on a greenish Titwood wicket. It looked like things could go very differently at first: in the battle, the Warriors were on 10 for no wicket after two deliveries, Ollie Hairs long skipped the first ball for six and his second halfway for four. But the fifth ball from the over was a magnificent Yorker crashing into the base of Hairss off and middle stumps, and when Ghaffar led Josh Wood to slip to Michael English in his next over, the Warriors were 15 to two. That turned into 24 for three when Dylan Budge was caught behind by Mathew Cross at Gavin Main, and with Richie Berrington turning his four seam charge of Ghaffar, Main, Brandon McMullen and Riyaad Henry, later supported by the spin of Hamza Tahir and Ross Lyons, the Knights never really recovered from these early setbacks. Jamie Crawley and Mark Watt added 35 for the fourth wicket and Watt and Michael Shean 36, of which Shean contributed 28 for the fifth, but Henry removed both last in successive overs. Though the lower order fought away, the Knights had dropped to 146 to nine by the time the rain caused a 40-minute hiatus. Ghaffar returned after the break to finish with three for 38, while Tahir had two for 16 from seven clean overs. Captain Berrington picks up the winning points for the Knights (Image: Keith Young, Western Warriors Twitter page) The Knights had a perfect start to defense, danger man Cross chasing a wide-ish, lifting Ali Evans’ opening and slashing it to Watt at one point. Mohammad Awais, now joined by Englishmen, went on the attack almost immediately and the pair put in 104 in 16 and a half overs to put their side in the box. English was the first to go, he beat Chris Sole defiantly to Crawley at cover and took off for 39, but it was Awais who was particularly tough in all that was loose, hitting 12 fours and a six as he only made 60 deliveries for his 68 before he swung one too many times on Chris Sole who had received the most penalty and skied the ball to Crawley on a back point. Only 15 were needed now and Berrington finished quickly, the winning one running a line from Sole, finishing with a 22-ball 31. The Warriors’ victory ends a four-year winning streak for the Knights, who have won the title every time it has been contested since it replaced the North Sea Pro Series in 2016. The league returned in early June after an absence in 2020 due to the Covid19 pandemic. You’re reading Emerging Cricket, brought to you by a passionate group of volunteers with a vision that cricket is a truly global sport, and a mission to inspire people to grow the game. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, pleasesubscribefor regular updates, and follow ECTwitter,facebook,LinkedInandYouTube. Not sure where to start? Check out our feature list, country profiles, and subscribe to our podcast. Support us from US$2 per month and get exclusive benefits by becoming an EC Patron. – Advertisement –

