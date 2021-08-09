LSU Football Training Report: What We Saw When the Tigers Put on Pads on Day 3 | LSU





When LSU briefly opened practice Sunday afternoon, two wide receivers demonstrated the moves expected to play into new coordinator Jake Peetz’s offense during a drill. One by one, junior Trey Palmer and freshman Malik Nabers lined up at the edge of an invisible attack line, around the area where an H-back could stand and not far from the slot. LSU’s quarterbacks staggered behind them in shotguns with their backs running. Palmer and Nabers then got a signal from the LSU quarterback and ran through the formation. As they approached the quarterback, they pretended to receive a transfer. The ball was passed to the running back and the players crossed paths, a potentially confusing sight for the defense this season. There aren’t many players on the list of LSUs that Andre Anthony can compare notes to. If history gives any indication, Peetz’s scheme can spin players that way, using all sorts of methods to find the best matchups against enemy defenses. The Tigers will also waddle and deploy bootlegs, rely on game action and occasionally go below the middle, said sophomore quarterback Max Johnson. LSU hopes the scheme will yield similar results to the 2019 violation. “As we call it this year, we’re going to give the ball to our playmakers, put them in space and let them go,” Johnson said on Saturday. “Let the running backs do their thing. I think it’s going to be a lot of fun. I think we’re going to go after it this year.” When the drill ended, Palmer and Nabers rejoined the rest of the wide receivers during the 10-minute viewing period. LSU wore shoulder pads for the first time on Sunday, the next step in the mandatory reacclimatization period. The day before LSU opened preseason training this week, the leaders of each offensive position spoke in a meeting. They shared their expectations… If you’re a Tiger fan, you don’t want to miss this newsletter. Register today. Walking Back John Emery Jr. returned after missing the open portion of Saturday practice to take a final exam. Junior defensive defender Cordale Flott also returned. Both players practiced indefinitely. Freshman wide receiver Deion Smith and sophomore linebacker Antoine Sampah came back to practice after missing the open period Saturday. They wore gold non-contact jerseys. As summer school continued to affect availability, junior running back Tyrion Davis-Price and junior cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. the open part of the training because of a final exam, according to a source. Classes end on Monday. roll call Players not seen during the 10-minute open portion of training RB Tyrion Davis-Price, Jr.

C. B. Derek Stingley, Jr.

DB Matthew Langlois, Fr.

QB Myles Brennan, Sr.

DB Ralph Walker, Rev. Players in gold contactless jerseys DB Derrick Davis, Fr.

W.R. Deion Smith, Fr.

DE Ali Gaye, Sr.

W. R. Devonta Lee, Jr.

RB Josh Williams, so.

CB Raydarious Jones, RSo.

LB Antoine Garbage, So.

D.L. Landon Jackson, Fr.

TE Aaron Moffitt, Sr.

OL Charles Turner, so.

DT Glen Logan, Sr.

