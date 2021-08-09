Tennis: Top 100 Ranking Makes the Life of Laval’s Fernandez. easier

Once wrestling in the minor league tennis equivalent, she will play Great Britain’s Heather Dart on Monday in the first round of the National Bank Open Canadian Women’s Championships at Jarry Park. Photo by Clive Brunskill / Getty Images

Article content Two years ago, Leylah Annie Fernandez was looking for tournaments to play on a budget.

Article content The Laval teenager was outside the top 200 in the WTA Tour rankings and was relegated to play in ITF women’s tour events, the tennis equivalent of the minor leagues. Her official prize money for 2019 was under $40,000 US, not nearly enough to cover expenses as she toured North America with trips to Australia and Japan. Fernandez is in a more comfortable position as she prepares to play Monday’s Heather Dart of Britain qualifier in the first round of the National Bank Open Canadian Womens Championships at Jarry Park. She made the top 100 of the rankings last year and her prize money in Montreal will earn her over $800,000 in career earnings, not bad for a youngster turning 19 next month.

Article content The top 100 is a magic number for tennis players. The ranking ensures players direct entry into the four Grand Slam tournaments, where first-round losers are guaranteed $60,000. The importance of these events to the bottom line is reflected in Fernandez’s bank account. After reaching the second round of the French Open, she made a total of $346,270 this year and $232,603 ​​of that amount from three Grand Slam appearances. She still has $60,000 waiting for her at the US Open later this month. I didn’t think much about the prize money, I just focused on my tennis game and improved it, but it has made it a little easier to travel and go places we want to go and not wait until the last minute, said Fernandez in a Zoom call with the media on Sunday. I want to improve my game and work hard every day to achieve my goals.

Article content Fernandez was coached by her father, Jorge, who adapted the training techniques he learned as a professional football player to tennis and also took advantage of the experiences of Richard Williams and Yuri Sharapov in developing their daughters. He taught Leylah the value of conditioning, the importance of angles, and how to temper her aggressive playing style with patience. Last year, French coach Romain Deridder was called in to refine her game. Deridder was there in July 2020 when Fernandez broke through by qualifying for the main draw of the Australian Open. She reached the final in Acapulco and finished the season by advancing to the third round of the French Open, which took her to 88th in the year-end rankings.

Fernandez has to stretch to reach her stated height of 5 feet-6, but she takes inspiration from other vertically challenged players. Her hero growing up was 1.75 meters tall, Justine Henin, who reached number 1 for the first time in 2003. The current No. 1 player, Australia's Ashleigh Barty, is 6 feet tall and Simona Halep, a two-time Canadian Open winner and No. 6 seed this year, is 5 foot-6. If Fernandez gets past Dart, she will face fellow Canadian and No. 2 seed Bianca Andreescu in the second round. Andreescu, who won the Canadian and US Opens in 2019, is 5 foot-7. Dart was one of eight players to progress through two rounds of qualifying on Sunday. She joined the 56 women's main draw through French trio Caroline Garcia, Ocane Dodin and Clare Burel; Amadna Anisimova of the USA; Russian Anastasia Potapova; Tereza Martincova from the Czech Republic and Alison Van Uytvanck from Belgium. Man draw starts Monday at 11am. Matches are broadcast on Sportsnet and TVA Sports.

