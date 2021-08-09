Promote sport for all | Wyndham

By Alesha Capone

Teenage table tennis player Aanchal Sharma says he wants to encourage more girls, women and gender-diverse people to take up sports.

Aanchal, 16, is from Tarneit and qualified to represent Victoria in table tennis as part of the Under-17 President State Team earlier this year.

Aanchal said she and the other young players were due to travel to a national table tennis competition in Brisbane last month, but the event was postponed due to COVID-19 border restrictions.

Aanchal, who has been playing table tennis for six years, said she was discriminated against in elementary school, with some people telling her she wouldn’t be good enough to play simply because of her gender.

When I first started playing table tennis at my school, there were three girls, including me, out of 30 students, she said.

But this made me try harder and show everyone what I’m capable of.

Aanchal said she started exercising more often.

With more training, I improved quickly, and the results were promising, she said.

You can’t judge someone by their first shot, once you lose, get up and try again because you won’t get better unless you practice.

Aanchal remains a dedicated player, training three to four hours a day, five days a week and up to eight hours a day during school holidays at Loops Table Tennis Club in Sunshine.

I also participate in several competitions across the state every month, Aanchal said.

I have played in my school and in competitions with other schools, winning many trophies, medals and awards.

Aanchal said she believes everyone should be able to play the sport of their choice, regardless of their gender.

She also plays basketball and volleyball and has qualified to represent Suzanne Cory High School in regional cross country.

I want to end gender inequality by encouraging and motivating young girls to play sports such as table tennis, cricket, AFL, where more boys play than girls, Aanchal said.

If you are passionate about the sport or have even the slightest interest, don’t hesitate, because there is nothing better than giving it a try.

Just try it and believe in yourself because you never know what you are capable of until you try it.

And you don’t have to be good in the beginning.

Aanchal said she especially wants more women and gender-diverse people to play table tennis.

Table tennis is more than just playing, it’s socializing with peers and learning their unique style, equipping yourself with a wide range of skills, she said.

I absolutely love meeting like-minded people who share the same passion and ambitions for table tennis, who are determined to challenge themselves every time they take the field.

It is a sport for everyone and age is not a barrier.

Aanchal said she aspired to be just like her favorite table tennis star Melissa Tapper.

She made history in 2016 when she became the first Australian athlete to qualify for both the Summer Olympics and the Summer Paralympics, Aanchal said.