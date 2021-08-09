Motorcyclists rally for Sturgis motorcycle rally as health experts fear spread of COVIDExBulletin



switch caption Scott Olson/Getty Images

Scott Olson/Getty Images

The Budweiser Clydesdales, a man dressed as Captain America, women wearing nothing but body paint, and a motorcycle covered in antlers and taxidermy are just some of the sights seen at the 81st annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

Sturgis, with fewer than 7,000 residents, will temporarily become the state’s largest city as up to 700,000 motorcyclists come in for the 10-day event that kicked off Friday in the Black Hills of western South Dakota.

The rally has no vaccination, testing or mask requirements as people drive outside, but they also gather at tattoo parlors, bars, campsites and packed concerts.

Sturgis Governor Kristi Noem and Mayor Mark Carstensen say the rally is safe, but medical experts fear it will lead to a spike in cases due to the delta variant and low vaccination coverage in the Black Hills.

The tattooed, leather-clad crowd cheered Friday as the opening day parade moved down Main Street. The drag is lined with hundreds of bicycles and huge bars staffed by barely clad servers and dancers.



switch caption Scott Olson/Getty Images

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Carstensen said there was no discussion about hosting the rally as there are few pandemic restrictions in South Dakota. He said it was too late to reconsider once the delta variant arrived.

“By the time it happened, everything is already planned, done, organized, ready to go. People are already here, so there’s not much we can do,” he said.

Medical experts are concerned about the spread of the virus in the Black Hills and across the country as riders return home.

“The Sturgis rally unfortunately increases the risk of spreading because we know that the delta variant causes surges in, say, Arkansas, Missouri, and several other states,” said Dr. Shankar Kurra, vice president of medical affairs at Monument Health, which is western South Dakota.

Researchers from the CDC found at least 649 COVID cases linked to last year’s rally, which was held despite 60% of Sturgis residents saying they wanted to postpone it.

The CDC reported that about 44% of people 12 years and older have been fully vaccinated in Sturgis and the surrounding county as cases increase in South Dakota.



switch caption Arielle Zionts / SDPB

Arielle Zionts / SDPB

Lina Skipper blended into the Sturgis crowd with her rainbow hair and heart-shaped sunglasses as she took a smoke break outside a tattoo parlor. She is vaccinated and wears a mask when tattooing clients.

“We don’t force customers to wear their mask because unfortunately it’s not a state mandate. It’s hard to ask people to wear it because you’re going to face a lot of resistance,” Skipper said.

A group of Bikers for Christ gathered outside the community center. Member Jenny McKinney is a school bus driver who attends the rally with her husband for the first time. She has not been vaccinated.

“A motorcycle can be more dangerous than COVID. Something will get you. You just have to know where you are going when you die,” she said.



switch caption Arielle Zionts / SDPB

Arielle Zionts / SDPB

Shawna Garland also works with students. But the high school teacher is vaccinated and tries to avoid crowds.

“Well, my girlfriend comes over to see her relationship and asked if I wanted to go and I said ‘yes, I want to see what it’s all about’.” I just like people watching and shopping.”

Eric Kass came to Sturgis on a ruby ​​motorcycle he bought at the rally last year. The veteran and former corrections officer does not intend to be vaccinated.

“I just love seeing the bikes, the camaraderie of people trying to get along, the tattoos I just got tattooed, I just love the vibe,” Kass said.

Last year, Sturgis conducted massive tests on asymptomatic people to help control the virus. This year it delivers home testing for those who want it. dr. Kurra said Monument will monitor the cases through testing and the number of people walking through hospital doors.