Court of Appeal confirms decision to close Cricket Hollow Zoo | State news
The Iowa Court of Appeals has ruled that the owners of Manchester’s Cricket Hollow Zoo were not denied a fair trial by a judge who closed the attraction after citing the deplorable conditions she witnessed there.
The Cricket Hollow’s two owners, Pamela and Thomas Sellner of Manchester, had appealed a 2019 court ruling declaring the zoo a public nuisance. In the documents filed with the court, the Sellners’ lawyers argued that the trial judge, Monica Zrinyi Wittig, took on an advocacy role on the side of the animal rights groups that helped a group of Iowans close the zoo by expressing criticism up and argue with the zoo. Sellers and their witnesses.
In their appeal, the Sellners cited comments Judge Wittig made to their attorney shortly after all parties visited the zoo on the first day of the trial.
I haven’t seen any healthy and happy animals today, Judge Wittig told Sellners’ attorney. I saw a bear that looked like it had been drugged. Fluid seeped from his mouth and nostrils. I saw a dog that looked like it was rabid. None of the animals were in a clean environment. I didn’t see much water anywhere except what had fallen from the rain. I’ve seen a lot of mud. I saw a lot of unsanitary, horrible, rusted enclosures for animals to roam. I saw polar bears. I saw banging against wire mesh fences. The facility has absolutely no walkway. I don’t think it’s safe for people. I can’t imagine there are children.
In ruling that those comments did not warrant a retrial, Judge Anuradha Vaitheswaran of the Iowa Court of Appeals, writing for the court, noted that all parties to the case had agreed to Judge Wittig’s on-site visit.
After the Sellners filed a mistrial and asked the judge to withdraw over her comments, Wittig noted that while the memory of the visit on the spot could not be erased, it was never the case that the couple would be denied the chance. to give a presentation. their own evidence and added that they would keep an open mind.
The courts’ references to the site visit give us pause, the appeals court ruling said. But the court eventually allowed the defense to present its case and based the final order on the evidence.
The Iowa Court of Appeals also addressed the question of whether Wittig’s questioning of witnesses at trial was too hostile, noting that Wittig questioned certain witnesses in what could be described as an advocacy style. The court noted that there was no jury involved in the case, and that judges in the trial are generally given more leeway to comment during such proceedings.
We conclude that the courts questioning have not deprived the Sellners of a fair trial, the Court of Appeal said, adding that it is better that trial judges exercise restraint, as questioning witnesses makes the court vulnerable to accusations of bias. , prejudice or advocacy .
During the trial, Wittig had made other comments about the site visit, stating: The smell was horrendous. I mean, I understand you have seven (scheduled) trial days, but what I saw today paints a picture a thousand words can’t describe.
Judge doubted USDA standards
When Sellners’ attorney noted that zoo enclosures meet U.S. Department of Agriculture inspection standards, Wittig said: If so, the USDA requirements are so pale in comparison to what they should be. It’s terrible Our government is sitting on its laurels and doing nothing. And there is a reason they exist. I pay my taxes to keep them alive.
In ruling that the zoo was a public nuisance, Wittig said her decision was based on findings that Cricket Hollow Zoo was harmful to the health of the animals and possibly to the invitees because of the animals’ poor care and living conditions.
The case was brought by zoo-goers Tracey Kuehl, Lisa Kuehl, Pamela Jones and Haley Anderson, who sued the Sellners, alleging the pair violated Iowas’s animal neglect laws. They also claimed that the zoo was a public nuisance for failing to provide the animals with necessary food, water and veterinary care, causing them undue pain, fear and suffering.
The Sellners had argued that their behavior could not be considered a nuisance, as none of their neighbours, the local police or any other local authority claimed they were causing a nuisance.
Contempt of court indictment still pending
In a separate but related lawsuit, the Sellners are charged with contempt of court for allegedly violating Wittig’s warrant, forcing them to partner with rescue groups to take the animals into custody when the zoo closed.
About 100 animals five bears, two cougars, a fox, a wolf, a camel and a wide variety of birds, turtles, hedgehogs, snakes and reptiles were covered by the judges November 24, 2019, court order but were not at the Zoo of Manchester when rescue groups arrived on December 9, 2019.
The critical issue facing the court in the contempt trial is when the Sellners got rid of those animals. If sold or given away after Nov. 24, the couple could be found guilty of contempt of court. A trial over the contempt took place early this year, but a decision has yet to be made.
