Eliot Spizzirri Wins 2021 Ursula Beck Pro Tennis Classic Singles Title | Tennis

DECATUR — University of Texas sophomore Eliot Spizzirri claimed the Ursula Beck Pro Tennis Classic singles championship on Sunday, beating Aidan McHugh in straight sets 6-2, 7-5.

Spizzirri, 19, was the No. 1 seeded Longhorns player last season and was unanimous first-team All-Big 12 roster. He won the US Open boys’ doubles title with Tyler Zink.

McHugh, 21, is from Scotland and ranks 416 in the ATP rankings. He competed in the men’s doubles at the 2021 Wimbledon Championships in July.

The 2021 edition of the tournament was a very strong field as not all top eight seeded players advanced to the quarter-finals.