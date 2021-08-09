Arrowhead hockey season threatened, ice rink donor seeks board control

A wealthy donor threatens to wipe out the upcoming season of a youth hockey program unless the board running the program relinquishes control. Hundreds of kids could be frozen out of a public school ice rink, and school officials say there’s nothing they can do to stop it.

If there’s one thing hockey players have to learn early on it’s how to defend a power play, and when it comes to Hartland hockey, there’s hardly a more powerful name than Mullett.

“They threaten to take their generosity away if they don’t get their way,” said Josh Finke, Arrowhead Youth Hockey Association.

In 1998, Don Mullett donated a 1,300-seat ice rink: Arrowhead High School in the name of his late father, Howard, former president of the Bradley Corporation and a lifelong supporter of youth sports.

“There was no Arrowhead youth hockey program until we put the rink there. That’s a fact,” said Don Mullett, HGM Ice, LLC.

More than 20 years later, Don and his son, Bryan Mullett, threaten more than 170 boys and girls from the United States Arrowhead School Districts rink for the upcoming season, unless the overseeing association agrees to relinquish control of the program.

FOX’s Bryan Polcyn: “Do you feel like he’s holding all of your association’s kids hostage?”

“Absolutely. It’s a threat right now,” said Josh Finke.

Finke is one of the nine board members of the non-profit Arrowhead Youth Hockey Association.

“This rink was for us. This rink was for our kids,” said Adam Pfeiffer, AYHA board. “This ice rink was not to be held hostage over our children.”

“We are a 100% volunteer organization,” said Shannon Vlieger, parent.

Vlieger is a hockey mom; her husband, a volunteer coach.

“Does he know how to motivate the kids? Absolutely, and when they’re 9 that’s really all,” Vlieger said.

In May, the Mulletts proposed a series of changes to the youth hockey program, they say, to make it more competitive, from adding paid, non-parental coaches to eliminating outside games for C-level players. What caused the most controversy was a proposed restructuring of the board of directors from nine to five, with three of the five appointed by HGM Ice, a company controlled by Don Mullett.

“A person who wants to control a situation, who is used to being in control of situations,” said Finke.

The association said no thanks, and then a letter arrived.

“I was just shocked,” said Vlieger.

A lawyer’s letter stated that HGM Ice would no longer rent Ice Age to the youth program from August 15. HGM operates the Mullett Ice Center, or MLC, on behalf of Arrowhead High School.

“MLC is under no obligation to sell ice cream to anyone, neither by law nor by contract,” said Don Mullett.

Other ice rinks, such as Naga-Waukee Ice Arena five miles away, are already full for the coming year.

“We can’t play anywhere else,” said Finke.

That means the threat of lockout could leave Arrowhead’s kids without a hockey season altogether.

‘It is difficult. I . . . this is their all,’ said Flyer.

“You might as well say goodbye this season,” said one school administrator.

At a school board meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 4, recorded by a hockey parent, the district said it has no role in operating its own arena.

“This is between two private entities,” said a school administrator.

Two years ago, Arrowhead High School gave unrestricted control of the rink to the Mulletts, who have been generous contributors for years.

“You don’t want to bite the hand you’re feeding, so I understand that aspect of it, but they’re not doing well with 170 kids right now,” Finke said.

“I don’t know if now is a good time to jump in or not,” said Bryan Mullett.

On Tuesday, Bryan Mullett spoke in a virtual meeting for more than 100 parents involved in youth hockey.

“I wish we could have done this under different circumstances,” said Bryan Mullett.

But he refused to back down from the legal threat to keep the kids out of the ice rink this year.

“Are you willing to risk this season for our kids to get what you want?” said Ryan Chuckel, AYHA board member.

“Like I said before, we’re here for the kids,” said Bryan Mullett.

“I don’t think the kids understand,” said Vlieger. “I don’t want them to understand.”

It’s not just children who don’t understand where all this is coming from, but also parents and board members.

“We’re not sure,” Finke said.

The Mulletts say they want to keep a closer eye on finances, but also want to win more championships.

“When you look at the success of a hockey program, it’s not about whether you’ve given the necessary direction,” said Don Mullett. “This was the end result.”

“Youth sport is not about winning. It is about growth and team and all those things,” said Finke.

If winning is the goal, Finke says, keeping kids out of the rink is an unusual approach. After all, you can’t win if you don’t play.

Arrowhead Superintendent Laura Myrah declined our request for an interview and issued this statement to FOX6 News:

“The Arrowhead Union High School District administration and school board are aware of a dispute between the Community Youth Hockey Program (AYHA) and HGM Ice, LLC. While the school district owns the HG Mullett Ice Center building on our campus, HGM Ice, LLC runs all programs within that facility. The school district leadership will be happy to assist in organizing a discussion between these two organizations in the coming week, with the clear goal of providing children in the community with excellent ice hockey experiences.”