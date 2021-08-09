Politicians can also win medals. Some suggestions for possible winners





Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi: Medal for synchronized swimming. Brother and sister tweet in perfectly synchronized harmony when it comes to a dispute with the government. Achilesh Yadav: Medal for bicycles. Every five years before the election, Akhilesh undertakes a cycle of yatra. In between the polls, however, he appears to be in soft trap mode. Mamata Banerjee: Medal for football. When was the last time a politician played a great game in a wheelchair? This time, Banerjee didn’t miss any penalties. Sharad Pawar: Medal for gymnastics. Pawar keeps his balance on the parallel bars and his pirouettes and flips will keep everyone guessing. Naveen Patnaik: Hockey medal. Patnaik, who was a hockey goalkeeper in school, is an expert at dribbling past and knocking his opponents off the field to maintain ultimate control over Odisha. Anurag Thakur: Medal for shooting. Thakur has clearly hit the mark with his rhetoric and is rising rapidly from ministry to ministry. Amit Shah: Wrestling Medal. He has all his opponents on the mat. The opposition is at an impasse as Shah remains ready for the double leg. MK Stalin: Marathon Medal. After living in the shadow of father Karunanidhi for years, Stalin is ready for a long run, no matter how high the heat index. Farooq Abdullah: Golf Medal. For years he vacillated between CM’s residence and the Srinagar Golf Club, looking for a birdie. Mahua Moitra: Medal for tennis. For crushing aces at misogynistic MPs and various goondas, and beating them game, if not quite, set the game. Nitish Kumar: Medal for swimming. Whatever happens in India or in Bihar, he stays afloat as CM. Uddhav Thackeray: Weightlifting medal. For the dramatic coup, and then a clean and jerk to lift a lumbering coalition. Arvind Kejriwal and the DelhiLG: Joint winners for table tennis. For skilfully passing the ball and buck between each other. facebook

Twitter

Linkedin

E-mail

Disclaimer This article aims to put a smile on your face. Any connection to real life events and characters is coincidental.



END OF ARTICLE





Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/blogs/bloody-mary/olympics-for-netas-politicians-can-also-win-medals-some-suggestions-on-possible-winners-f0-9f-98-9c/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos