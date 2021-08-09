Albert Pujols hits first home run against Los Angeles Angels since his release, lifts Dodgers





LOS ANGELES — Albert Pujols hit his first homerun against the Los Angeles Angels since they released him in May, leading the Los Angeles Dodgers to win 8-2 on Sunday. Pujols hit a two-run homer in the second inning and connected as a pinch-hitter for Justin Turner, who left the field with left groin discomfort. Pujols briefly admired the 418-foot drive and then had a cheering party with teammates in the dugout. It was the third pinch-hit homerun of Pujols’ career, the 14th homerun of the season – ninth in a Dodgers uniform – and 676th in his storied career. “It’s not the first home run I’ve hit against the Angels,” said Pujols. “For me, I’m just happy to be able to contribute to the ball club and help win the series. I haven’t thought about it too much. It can be looked at in a different way because it’s a former team, but I’m watching not like that.” The 41-year-old Pujols called in rookie Reid Detmers and gave the Dodgers a 5-0 lead. Pujols chatted with his former teammates before the series started, then said it was all about winning games. “It’s the first time I’ve seen some of these guys since I got out,” Pujols said. “I still have a great relationship with 95% of those guys.” Cody Bellinger, the former NL MVP who has struggled tremendously this season, homered for the second straight game and helped the World Series champions two out of three at Dodger Stadium in the Freeway Series. But the day was for Pujols. “It was great for him and to be there when he was called up because he wasn’t there [the starting lineup] today,” said Dodgers manager Dave Roberts. “Player comes into play. He is five batters away, takes an at bat and hits a homer. I tip my cap. As for batting against a former team, he’s happy to help the Dodgers win a game.”

