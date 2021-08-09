Sports
Howard Red Lindsay will be missed on Friday night football – Crescent City Sports
The football season will not be the same.
Nor the lives of the many who knew and loved Howard Red Lindsay.
Mr. Lindsay, a police officer in Jefferson Parish for 38 years, left a huge legacy. He was a loving father to three, grandfather to nine and great-grandfather to 15.
On a blistering Sunday afternoon, at a funeral home on Airline Drive not far from a school he loved dearly, his daughter Donna gave him an endorsement every father craves.
He was my hero.
I got to know Red Lindsay through football. For 33 years, he and his sidekick Craig Gardner were the police escort for the John Curtis football team.
It was a tradition at every Curtis game. You had to say hello to Red and Craig.
Honestly, Craig and I loved giving Red a hard time. He would give it back to us in no time. And then laugh.
I didn’t know this, but at his funeral, his friends told me that he and Bette, his 58-year-old wife, liked to dance and cut.
I was not surprised. Not even a little. Red and Bette were a couple if ever there was one.
Bette died four days after her husband.
Red Lindsay saved me more than once.
One night as we were getting ready for our Friday Night Football show, a John Curtis playoff game at Joe Yenni Stadium was delayed. I told the staff to prepare to start the show without our co-host JT Curtis.
About 20 minutes later, when I went to the bathroom to put on my TV makeup, JT changed his shirt.
All I could do was laugh.
Red Lindsay had come to the rescue again.
Over the years, the games have become quite frankly a blur. Sure, there are those that stand out.
But those Friday nights are about the people. They are about the police officers who escort the teams. The officials, who despite the constant complaining, run competitions because they just want to give back to something they love.
Friday nights are about the ticket buyers and the stadium announcers. They’re about the video guys, who stand in a 90-degree heat and a 40-degree cold in a small booth on top of the stadium and film the game for the coaches to watch the same night.
Friday nights for me are about men like Red Lindsay who wouldn’t think of being anywhere but watching his John Curtis Patriots play on the sidelines.
Red’s family was his life, but his adopted family was never far behind.
Sources
2/ https://crescentcitysports.com/howard-red-lindsay-will-be-missed-on-football-friday-nights/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]