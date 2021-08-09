Howard Red Lindsay will be missed on Friday night football – Crescent City Sports

The football season will not be the same.

Nor the lives of the many who knew and loved Howard Red Lindsay.

Mr. Lindsay, a police officer in Jefferson Parish for 38 years, left a huge legacy. He was a loving father to three, grandfather to nine and great-grandfather to 15.

On a blistering Sunday afternoon, at a funeral home on Airline Drive not far from a school he loved dearly, his daughter Donna gave him an endorsement every father craves.

He was my hero.

I got to know Red Lindsay through football. For 33 years, he and his sidekick Craig Gardner were the police escort for the John Curtis football team.

It was a tradition at every Curtis game. You had to say hello to Red and Craig.

Honestly, Craig and I loved giving Red a hard time. He would give it back to us in no time. And then laugh.

I didn’t know this, but at his funeral, his friends told me that he and Bette, his 58-year-old wife, liked to dance and cut.

I was not surprised. Not even a little. Red and Bette were a couple if ever there was one.

Bette died four days after her husband.

Red Lindsay saved me more than once.

One night as we were getting ready for our Friday Night Football show, a John Curtis playoff game at Joe Yenni Stadium was delayed. I told the staff to prepare to start the show without our co-host JT Curtis.

About 20 minutes later, when I went to the bathroom to put on my TV makeup, JT changed his shirt.

All I could do was laugh.

Red Lindsay had come to the rescue again.

Over the years, the games have become quite frankly a blur. Sure, there are those that stand out.

But those Friday nights are about the people. They are about the police officers who escort the teams. The officials, who despite the constant complaining, run competitions because they just want to give back to something they love.

Friday nights are about the ticket buyers and the stadium announcers. They’re about the video guys, who stand in a 90-degree heat and a 40-degree cold in a small booth on top of the stadium and film the game for the coaches to watch the same night.

Friday nights for me are about men like Red Lindsay who wouldn’t think of being anywhere but watching his John Curtis Patriots play on the sidelines.

Red’s family was his life, but his adopted family was never far behind.