Western Suburbs Magpies turn to tennis balls to train during lockdown

While the season suspension of The Knock-On Effect NSW Cup may have halted the momentum of the third-placed Western Suburbs Magpies, it hasn’t stopped them from doing all sorts of things, including using tennis balls – to stay ready for a return to play. As the lockdown in Greater Sydney has limited the opportunity for team training and contact sessions, Coach Ben Gardiner has invented new safe COVID-19 training methods to keep the Magpies fit and firing. The NSWRL Major and Community Competitions were suspended following the NSW government’s decision to place the Greater Sydney Region on lockdown to cope with a COVID-19 outbreak. As government regulations were, we modified the training so the boys can stay fit and maintain their hand-eye coordination more than anything else, Gardiner told nswrl.com.au. In the past three weeks where they could only train with partners or individually, as they were in their own area, we went to a Zoom focused session on Tuesdays and Thursdays. I go to my local park, they go to their local park(s) I send them a session plan of what they are going to do and what to bring the weekend before, and were working on a variety of passing skills, tennis ball skills and just be very inventive to be honest. From tennis-related hand-eye drills to individual wrestling via Zoom, Gardiner and the rest of the coaching staff use a range of methods to ensure players can get back to their best when the competition hopefully resumes. We can’t make contact, so we did a lot of shoulder rolls by doing a forward roll from on the feet and coming back up after contact with the back of the shoulders, Gardiner said. (We do) wrestling style exercises by ourselves where it’s a lot of core strength and high repetition core movement so we can get the movement from being on the floor when we need to twist and move. Gardiner also provided insight into the exercises where the training becomes more creative, including the hand-wall catch drill. You basically pass it (a tennis ball) from your right hand, hit a brick wall, the ball bounces back and you catch it with your left hand, Gardiner explained. So it’s just alternation of that – right hand, catch and pass, left hand, then we alternate and then throw it, so they have to move and adjust their feet. And those drills come from tennis, so I look at a lot of different things and to put it in a nutshell, it’s about encouraging the players, having fun with it (and) making sure there’s a consistent connection to the playgroup.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nswrl.com.au/news/2021/08/09/magpies-turn-to-tennis-balls-to-train-during-lockdown/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos