5 takeaways after Braves win series against Nationals

caption Braves manager Brian Snitker comments on Adam Duvall’s return to the Atlanta lineup after hitting a two-run homerun in a 5-4 win over Nationals.

The Braves are 6-3 since the deadline. An in-season asset homered in five of those games.

2. Starter Max Fried pitched around some tricky situations to hold the Nationals to one run on seven hits in six innings. A two-out double in the first didn’t hurt him. A lead-off single in the second was cleared on a double play. Three of the first four Nationals reached base in the fourth but Fried limited them to one run. He gave up two one-out singles in the sixth, but retired the next two to end his day.

It just slows everything down, focus on my breathing and realize that all I can control is performing this pitch here and now, Fried said. Try not to do too much in one throw and rely on the defense. We have a very good defense. If I can get a soft batted ball that hits the ground, we have a good chance of making two. So don’t try to do too much, relax and really just focus on being in the now.

3. Fried also had a single, his career-best 12th hit of the campaign. He hits .324 (12-for-37). He could become the first Braves pitcher to hit .300 (at least 40 at bats) since Warren Spahn hit .333 in 1964, according to MLB statistician Sarah Langs.

Whatever I can do to help the team win, Fried said. I want to go out and put together good at bats, fast innings. Whatever I can do if I have my

Braves 5, Nationals 4 (box score)

opportunity to go out, I leave it on the field. So whether it’s on the plate, on the hill, whatever I can do.

4. First baseman Freddie Freeman, who was out on Saturday due to an upper respiratory infection, was left out of the starting lineup but ended up on first base as part of a double substitution in the seventh inning.

I talked to him this morning before he came here and I told him we would need you, said Snitker. It was a perfect storm there to get him in. He said he would be good to go. It was good not to start him and give him a few more hours to regroup a bit.

5. The Braves rose to 57-55 with their win and jumped the Mets in the National League East standings. It is the first time the Braves have beaten the Mets since April 28.

While the Braves have been playing well lately, the Phillies are even better. They won their eighth in a row after beating the Mets this weekend. There are still 50 games to go for the Braves and Phillies.

caption Braves manager Brian Snitker comments on Atlanta’s future schedule and day off as they approach Phillies in the standings.

Statistics to know

9-4 (The Braves are 9-4 against the Nationals this season.)

quotation marks

That was a good win, especially on the heels of (Saturday late loss). snitker

Next one

The Braves are off Monday and begin a three-game series against the Reds at Truist Park on Tuesday. Drew Smyly (7-3, 4.50) is slated to face right-handed Sonny Gray (4-6, 4.44).