Red-Hot Jenson Brooksby Makes Top 100 Breakthrough | ATP tour





Less than four months ago, Jenson Brooksby was outside the Top 200 of the FedEx ATP rankings. But after a heart-pounding stretch, including runs to the Newport final and Washington semifinals, the #NextGenATP American broke the Top 100 at World No. for the first time on Monday. 97. “I’m excited. It seems like a cliché answer, but I know I have the game to do it and I’m obviously glad I did it in such a short time,” Brooksby told ATPTour.com. “Let’s see how high I can push it.” Brooksby has received high marks from some of the sport’s greatest minds. Former world No. 1 Andy Murray tweeted his praise for the 20-year-old on Friday. “Jenson Brooksby is the kind of player I like to watch…lots of variety…high tennis IQ….great on defense,” Murray wrote. “His slice and backhand volley are almost identical to Florian’s Mayer.” Jenson Brooksby is the kind of player I like to watch…lots of variety..high tennis IQ….great on defense..

His slice and backhand volley are almost identical to Florián Mayer’s.#tennis @atptour — Andy Murray (@andy_murray) August 6, 2021 Brooksby was excited to hear about Murray’s tweet. “I think that’s very accurate. That’s great to hear from Andy, of course,” he said at a press conference in Washington. “He’s one of the best in the sport and a great guy to look up to. That means a lot. Those are nice words from him.” The Californian is an unorthodox disrupter on the field. The American rarely misses and rarely finds ways to put the ball in uncomfortable positions for his opponent, much like Murray and Daniil Medvedev do. He also has a two-handed backhand slice and isn’t afraid to mix up drop shots or net rushes if necessary. Frances Tiafoe described his compatriot’s style of play well after losing to Brooksby in Washington. “[He] is super unorthodox. Obviously everything he does is pretty weird,” Tiafoe said. “[He] puts you in tricky positions, lets you play an extra ball, anticipates the ball well. [He] is really solid, so you play a lot.” You May Also Like: Playing Brooksby? Get ready for a fight… Brooksby, who is an intense competitor, likes to put his opponents in those difficult positions and frustrate them. “I really. I’m sure a lot of people will see it as, ‘Oh, someone was having a bad day or something,’ Brooksby said. “But in my mind, that’s the result of my game of doing the right things, exposing their weaknesses.” Brooksby, who was wildcarded for his first ATP Masters 1000 event at the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers this week, has taken advantage of his unique play and competitive spirit in 2021. In addition to his recent ATP Tour success, the American has won his first three ATP Challenger Tour titles this season. “I really believe this is my level, and it’s not that surprising to me,” Brooksby said. “Of course I’m glad I’ve been able to do it consistently most weeks, and that’s [moreso] that my mental toughness has improved more than anything else.” Jenson Brooksby” />

Photo Credits: Andrew Eichenholz / ATP Tour

While Brooksby likes to crack the Top 100, he has no intention of stopping here. The #NextGenATP star is eager to continue. “Hopefully I have many more firsts. I believe I will,” Brooksby said. “I’m just excited to keep playing and keep learning.”

