Last week in hockey: August 8
Edmonton Oilers news of the week summary:
- Darnell Nurse signs mammoth expansion with Oilers
It’s probably too much, but the Oilers had a hard time with this. The deals with Jones, Hamilton, Werenski, etc., created a frenzied market for top pair defenders. Doesn’t help that Adam Pelech’s AAV was 4 million less half a day later.
- Stuart Skinner repacks with Edmonton for a two-year deal
Pretty low risk sign. Was top goalkeeper in the AHL last year and could be on the roster in 2022-23.
- Brendan Perlini signs for a year to compete for fourth place
Excuse me, who? Can’t imagine him beating Dave Tippett’s GUY, Devin Shore.
Is this optimistic?
I’m not sure how our worst defense in ten years fits into that model, but maybe it’s good to win a LOT of games 5-4.
Notes from across the NHL:
- Pelech, New York I agree on 8 year x $5.75 million AAV deal
- Dunn Strikes $8 Million Two-Year Deal With Kraken
- Seattle Kraken signs C Johansson to a one-year deal
Stan Bowman in hot water
In the ongoing saga for the Chicago Blackhawks organization and the allegations of sexual assault against them, Rick Westhead reported adding an extra layer of care for the hockey operations leader. A lawyer for a former Chicago Blackhawks player has asked the US Center for SafeSport to investigate the Blackhawks and the general manager of the US Olympic men’s hockey team, Stan Bowman, for allegedly sexually abusing two former Blackhawks players. would be covered up.
Many are looking for the Blackhawks GM to take a leave of absence during this period of turmoil and to take appropriate time to aid the investigation. I don’t intend to find anyone guilty, but the testimony and facts provided so far don’t paint a pretty picture for Stan Bowman, Marc Bergevin, et al.
Players’ salary shortfall hits $1 billion, salary cap unlikely to rise
A full NHL season with fans in the stands has NHL boards hoping for a financial boost next year. A big problem, reported by Sean Shapiro for the Athletic, is the lack of season ticket sales.
According to Sean, despite a new national TV deal in the US and increased sponsorship opportunities thanks to the widespread legalization of sports gambling, the NHL remains heavily dependent on the box office. 2021-22.
Executives from several teams interviewed by The Athletic said they have seen a drop in sales of full-season packs. While overall ticket demand has not dropped dramatically, the types of packages requested have changed. Multiple teams have had a higher percentage of partial subscriptions selling, for example, packs of 10 or 20 games as opposed to full season tickets.
By not having near the normal number of fans in the stands while playing a partial schedule, the league missed out on more than $3.5 billion in revenue in 2020-21. It’s a reality that has led many teams to cut staff. It also has an effect on the ice, as the grid construction is affected by a fixed salary ceiling. And if the earnings don’t bring a dramatic improvement, the cap can’t rise substantially for four or five seasons.
The players owe the league about $1 billion. Until that is repaid, the limit can only increase by $1 million per year. Even that modest increase can only happen if hockey-related revenue for the previous season exceeds $4.8 billion under the agreement the league and players signed in the summer of 2020.
For a quick refresher on the CBA, players and owners have agreed to take a 50-50 hockey-related revenue (HRR) split. Since player contracts are signed before HRR is established, some of the player contracts are held in escrow. At the end of the season, portions of this money will be returned to owners and players depending on the final HRR count to meet the 50-50 ratio.
However, the financial effects of the pandemic left a significantly larger deficit than the players in the past. As a result, escrow, which is typically set at around 11 percent, was collected at 20 percent during the 2020-21 season (so a $1 million contract was actually worth $800,000).
For the upcoming season, the escrow percentage will be between 14 and 18 percent, depending on the final HRR total for 2020-21, which has yet to be finalized.
