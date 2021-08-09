Wanilla scores big win as Great Flinders table tennis returns | Port Lincoln Times





Table tennis resumed in Great Flinders after the COVID hiatus and a few matches marked changes in the top four of the premier league table. With two small rounds to go, the finalists are seeded, but Karkoo is now at the top of the ladder with Cummins in second, while Wanilla is third to Yallunda Flat in fourth. Next week's match between Cummins and Karkoo will determine the small premiership. WANILLA 17 (59) DEF CUMMINS 13 (56) Wanilla scored an upset win over top team Cummins in their matchup. The first round of singles was very even, with Cummins 5 (19) just ahead of Wanilla 5 (18). Wanilla then showed their expertise in the first round of doubles, winning 4 (12) against Cummins 1 (9), leading 9-6 halfway through, then Cummins winning the next round of singles 6 (21) against Wanilla 4 (17), to close the gap. . However, Wanilla repeated their doubles on the final round and took it 4 (12) to Cummins 1 (7) to take the win. Heather Pope with four wins was the best for Wanilla, with Jim Casanova, Rob McFarlane, John Giddings, Leanne O’Connor, Isaac Traeger and Oscar Strauss all contributing three wins. For Cummins, Lester Barnes won all four and Ross Kerr scored three wins. Wanilla’s Rob McFarlane had a close battle with Vince Diment, winning 8-11, 11-8, 4-11, 11-5, 11-9 and in another close match, Rob lost 6-11, 7-11, 11-9, 12-10, 7-11 to Caro Miller. Wanilla’s young guns Isaac Traeger and Oscar Strauss won along with Kerry McCallum and Shae Kimber 11-8, 11-5, 8-11, 7-11, 11-9. KARKOO 19 (69) DEF YALLUNDA FLAT 11 (47) Karkoo won a close battle at Yallunda Flat. It was Karkoo’s strong start by winning the first singles round 8 (25) against Yallunda Flat 2 (15) that made the difference on the night. From then on, the results were very even, with Karkoo winning the first round of the doubles from 3 (11) to 2 (9). The second round of singles was even, with Yallunda Flat 5 (16) matching Karkoo 5 (22), before Karkoo closed the evening with the final round of doubles 3 (11) to 2 (7). Best for Karkoo were Kay Baines and Leon Hurrell with four wins, while Darren Atkins, Neil Carr, Vicki Mundy, Cheryl King and Linnea Mead all won three. Before Yallunda Flat, Tim Roediger and Tom Baldiserra dominated by winning all four. Neil Carr for Karkoo won an entertaining match against Andrew Cabot 11-6, 9-11, 14-16, 14-12, 12-10 and Karkoo’s Vicki Mundy had her usual close battle with Wade Gray who scored 9-11, 11- 4 won , 11-9, 6-11, 11-7. Yallunda Flat’s Tom Baldiserra beat Michael Meaney 11-9, 10-12, 10-12, 11-8, 11-5 in a close match. Andrew Cabot and Tom Baldiserra won together for Yallunda Flat 9-11, 11-9, 11-6, 7-11, 11-9 over Neil Carr and Rod Pearson. YEELANNA 16 (55) DEF TUMBY BAY 8 (34) In the battle between the two bottom teams, Yeelanna traveled to Tumby Bay to take a big win. Yeelanna won the first round of singles 5 (19) to 3 (9), then increased their lead by winning the first round of singles 3 (9) to Tumby 1 (5). The second round repeated the deficit, with Yeelanna winning the singles 5 (18) to 3(13), finishing in the doubles 3 (9) to 1 (7). Best for Yeelanna were Luke and Geoff McLachlan with four wins, while Russell Fordham, Isiah Nield and Demi Clements all won three. For Tumby Bay, Tristan Carr won all four, while Richard Hennell won both of his singles. The top two singles were narrowly won by Tumby Bay, with Richard Hennell winning 4-11, 11-8, 11-9, 6-11, 11-9 against Russell Fordham, then Ken Roediger won a tight match against Sally Kunze with 9-11, 8-11, 11-5, 11-9, 15-13. In doubles at the end of the night, Richard Hennell and Malvern Telfer narrowly lost to Yeelanna's Russell Fordham and Luke McLachlan 11-6, 8-11, 9-11, 11-7, 10-12, then Sally Kunze and Geoff McLachlan combined to win for Yeelanna 11-7, 11-13, 11-4, 10-12, 14-12 over Ken Roediger and Andy Allen. 