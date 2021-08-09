Chicago White Sox CF Luis Robert, out since May, returns Monday





CHICAGO — The White Sox continue to get good news about their walking wounded. Midfielder Luis Robert is the last to return to action, as he will be activated in the grid on Monday against the Minnesota Twins after having been out since early May due to a hip flexor injury. Manager Tony La Russa made the announcement during a Zoom call with reporters on Sunday, about two weeks after welcoming left fielder Eloy Jimenez with a torn pectoral muscle. Robert is a dynamic player who possesses both speed and strength. He hit .316 with a .822 OPS when he got injured while running the bases. Role players Brian Goodwin and Billy Hamilton, along with rookies Gavin Sheets and Andrew Vaughn, picked up the slack as both outfielders recovered. Now, for the first time this season, the White Sox outfield will be healthy. Adam Engel missed the first part of the year with his own injury, a hamstring injury. The White Sox don’t want any setbacks with Robert after a minor setback with Jimenez. He recently missed a few days after injuring his crotch while playing left field. La Russa was asked if there is a plan for Robert in terms of playing time. “I don’t know if he couldn’t play back-to-back,” said La Russa. “[However], it doesn’t matter how much you train or rehabilitate [assignment]When you actually play in the big leagues, there’s a level of stress there and a determination to dig a little deeper. So we have to be very careful there.” The White Sox hope their starting catcher, Yasmani Grandal, won’t be too far behind both Jimenez and Robert. He has been out with a knee injury since early July. “He’s making a lot of progress, and if you just knock on wood, he’ll come back faster than we thought when he was first injured,” said La Russa. “It’s something we look forward to.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.espn.com/mlb/story/_/id/31988567/chicago-white-sox-cf-luis-robert-to-return-monday The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos