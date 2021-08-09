2021 Fantasy Football Boom-of-Bust Team

Every season, more than a few players break the hearts of fantasy owners. Whether it’s from injuries (to them or the players around them), loss of playing time, or simply declining skills, these failures can absolutely sink our teams. It doesn’t matter if they’re “must-have sleepers” or established studs high in the rankings – if you count on them producing and they flop, you’ll be disappointed. Some failures come without warning, but others have obvious red flags that should be highlighted on your draft cheat sheets.

When we consider busts, we’re not talking about obvious injury-plagued choices like Michael Thomas or someone who is in the lower echelons of his respective position. Those players don’t cost that much on draft day, so they can only hurt you so much. Instead, we’re going crazy by flagging players who could be have explosive seasons, but are much more risky than most fantasy owners realize. If you can get them at market value during your draft, sure do, but reaching for them isn’t smart.

DOMINATE YOUR DESIGN: Ultimate Cheatsheet for 2021

Below, we discuss our boom-of-bust candidates for 2021 and dive into an analysis of why they’re on the list. All referenced ADPs are fromFantasyPros(standard score format).

STANDARD FANTASY RANK AGREEMENT 2021:

Quarterback | Walk back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | kicker | Top 200

2021 Fantasy Boom-of-Bust Team

QB Boom-of-Bust

Jalen Hurts, Eagles (QB11 ADP)

Hurts is an exciting young quarterback with a higher fantasy potential thanks to his elite rush. Best-case scenario, Hurts joins Lamar Jackson and Kyler Murray as candidates to rush for 1,000 yards this year, plus another 3,000+ yards through the air. Its advantage is undeniable. From week 14 to week 17 last year, Hurts was the QB7. There is reason for its “boom” potential.

Now let’s see why he is just as likely to break. At the time of this article, the Eagles coaching staff stillwill not be fully committed to naming Hurts the starting QB despite Joe Flacco and Nick Mullens being his competition. While we definitely think he will win the runway, Hurts only completed 52 percent of his passes last season. That’s downright awful. In order for his face to matter, he has to stay on the field. If he doesn’t improve his acumen drastically, he won’t be on the pitch for long. It also doesn’t help that the new regime in Philadelphia has no previous loyalty to Hurts, so he may have a short line.

Again, he has the top five, but the bench could call his name early in the season, making him the riskiest pick among the top-12 QBs.

FANTASY SLEEPERS 2021:

Quarterback | Walk back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Any team

RB Boom-of-Busten

Jonathan Taylor, Foals (RB8 ADP)

Taylor impressed as a rookie behind Colts’ fantastic front line. He was the RB4 in standard competitions and RB6 in PPR formats, quickly becoming a top 10 dynasty. With an RB1 ceiling, his RB8 ADP might feel a bit low. It could turn out like this, but proceed with caution.

Marlon Mack (Achlles’) returns to the depth map after being a 1,000-yard rusher in ’19. In addition, Nyheim Hines is still one of the elite receiving backs in the league. If that’s not enough to worry about, add the injuries to Carson Wentz (foot) and All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson (foot). Anthony Castonzo retired after last season and his replacement is Eric Fisher who is recovering from an Achilles tendon injury. This will be the most shaky line of attack the Colts have put on the field since the Andrew Luck era.

Some have suggested that Wentz’s injury just means more volume for Taylor. While this sounds logical, it may not happen. With a worse quarterback, like current league leader Jacob Eason, below the middle, the efficiency of the attack will decrease. This leads to less possession, fewer scoring opportunities and less accurate goals for running backs. Defense won’t respect the pass as much meaning the boxes are more likely to be overcrowded.

PPR FANTASY RANKS 2021:

Quarterback | Walk back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | kicker | Top 200

Josh Jacobs, Raiders (RB17 ADP)

Jacobs has finished no worse than RB14 in his two-year career with the Raiders. Last season, he finished third in the league. If he remains a bell cow, he could shatter his current RB17 ADP.

However, the addition of the Kenyan Drake spells bad news for Jacobs. While the ADP suggests fantasy owners realize this, Jacobs’ fall may be more drastic than most think. Now that Drake has success as the first in Arizona, he will face a non-negligible workload. His reception profile is more impressive than Jacobs’s, and he will probably be the main pass-catcher of the two. Drake was also in the top four in the red zone a season ago (56). Jacobs had the most with 64, but with another capable threat in the red zone on the depth map, we may see fewer goal-line moves from Jacobs this year.

As things stand, the backfield could easily become a 1A/1B approach, capping Jacobs’ ceiling.

2021 FANTASY TIERS & DESIGN STRATEGY:

Quarterback | Walk back | Wide receiver | Tight end |D/ST

WR Boom-of-Busten

Mike Evans, Buccaneers (WR13 ADP)

Evans has been a fantasy superstar since he entered the league in 2014. He has produced seven consecutive 1,000-yard seasons and is always among the elite in red zone touchdowns.

However, putting him on WR13 is putting him on his highest ceiling. In 2021 Evans took huge advantage of Chris Godwin and OJ Howard’s injuries (4 and 12 missed games respectively), and Antonio Brown didn’t come on until late in the season (season debut in Week 9). Still, he saw career lows in receptions/game (4.4) and receiving yards/game (62.9). He also relied heavily on touchdown for his fantasy production (44.8 percent of total fantasy points came from touchdowns). Last year, he grabbed three or fewer receptions in six games, and had less than 11 yards in three games.

As mentioned, Godwin, Brown should be ready to go by week 1, with Howard probably shortly after. That said, there’s a good chance Evans will drop to a low-end WR2 or even a WR3.

FANTASY DESIGN STRATEGY:

Snake pull | Auction | Best ball| Dynasty / Goalkeeper

Adam Thielen, Vikings (WR17 ADP)

In recent seasons, Thielen has emerged from scratch into a fantasy star. Last year, he finished as the WR7 in standard formats with 925 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns.

But the regression is probably coming. Thielen will enter the season at 31 and Justin Jefferson will be the WR1 from the start (assuming his sprained AC joint is nothing more serious).

Since touchdowns are hard to project, you don’t want to simply set up Thielen based on last year’s numbers. The touchdowns accounted for 46.6 percent of his total fantasy points. The passing volumeshould come down to the ideal world of head coach Mike Zimmer, and with TEIrv Smith Jr. poised to take a step toward a higher target percentage, it’s hard to put Thielen in front of an extreme number of goals again.

2021 FANTASY AUCTION VALUES (Standard & PPR):

Quarterback | Walk back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | kicker | General

Will Fuller, Dolphins (WR40 ADP)

Fuller has been a boom-of-bust candidate throughout his career. He has shown flashes of WR1 upside, but with a combination of injuries and lack of consistency he was not a reliable option. You know who looks like a Fuller clone? His own new teammate, Jaylen Waddle. Is there really room on the field for two players with nearly identical profiles? They are both dynamic machines with a large latitude that don’t have impressive target shares.

At his WR40 ADP you may feel good drafting him especially if he is your WR4 but go in with the foreknowledge that he will make you feel cheated every other week (especially in week 1 when he has the last game of his PED six-game suspension). In a Miami attack with a deep receiving corps and unproven QB, Fuller is riskier than ever.

FANTASY CONSISTENCY REVIEWS 2021:

Quarterback | Walk back | Wide receiver| Tight ending

TE Boom-of-Busten

Dallas Goedert, Eagles (TE7 ADP)

Goedert’s ADP has been rising rapidly along with his off-season hype. This was largely due to the assumption that Zach Ertz would be traded, but that now seems unlikely.

Last season, Ertz was better than Goedert, albeit by only seven. Goedert had 10 more catches, 189 yards and two more TDs, but Ertz probably won’t be completely out of rotation if he’s on the Week 1 roster. If Goedert can’t dominate the snapshare, how can we justify being within the top 10 in the position? And, as mentioned, the quarterback games feel very shaky in Philadelphia.

Defense/Special Teams Boom-of-Bust

Saints (D/ST10 ADP)

The New Orleans defence/special teams cracked the top seven in fantasy a season ago, but fantasy production is likely to decline even if it plays well.

It all has to do with the Saints’ offense. Can we go ahead and assume the Saints offensive will be less efficient with Taysom Hill or Jameis Winston running the show for 16 games? A less efficient offense means a few things for a defense/special teams – worse field position (more points declared), fewer leads (fewer opportunities for pass-rushing, INTs), more fatigue (more big plays allowed), and less kick-off (less chance of return touchdowns). Do those factors sound like a good recipe for fantasy success? You can decide.