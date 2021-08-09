What happens if you don’t succeed at first? Dust yourself off and try again. It took Rod Laver years to be released. The tennis player had embarrassed himself. A year into his career in 1957, after a win, the little Australian tried to jump over the net to feel pity and shake his opponent’s hand. Instead, as so many amateurs don’t want to admit they’ve probably played a good handful of times in local courts around the world, Laver’s leg got tangled and the champion soon found himself flat on his face. While he should have enjoyed victory and the adoration of others, his ruddy red face was sadly illuminated by his immaculate white uniform. It was almost as if God had tripped him himself, as if to say ‘not yet’.

Laver would try to jump the net again in 1969, but by then he set a standard for the sport that no other male player has achieved since. The 1950s and 1960s were brimming with Australian talent on the tennis circuit. There were Roy Emerson, John Newcombe, Neale Fraser, Ashley Cooper, Frank Sedgman – but 5ft, 8inch Rodney George Laver stands tallest to this day, his court successes have contributed significantly to making Australia one of the three most historically powerful nations in the field of tennis. He is the man who set the tone for his compatriots who followed him, from Lleyton Hewitt, Pats Rafter and Cash, and Nick Kyrgios. While there is a great oak of exceptional sporting talent Down Under, along with Sir Don Bradman and Greg Norman, tennis titan Rod Laver should be regarded as one of the deep roots, unwavering of this Australian roster. Between 1956 and 1977, he captured 20 major singles, doubles and mixed doubles titles, winning 11 of them in just 16 attempts, a record when he retired, and was also part of five Davis Cup-winning teams. Today, he is one of the few men to prove himself on both the amateur and professional circuits, the first player in tennis history to break the $1 million mark in prize money, and the only player to own both a stadium and a tennis tournament named after him.

If you want to produce a tennis god, seemingly aim for your heir’s birth date just after the first week of August. Born on August 9, 1938, in 2018, Rod Laver was voted the second greatest player of the open era, with only the ethereal Roger Federer, the man born almost exactly 43 years later, pipping him, though even the supreme Swiss himself has admitted Laver as the best in the history of the game. Fundamentally, and with an achievement that will likely never be pushed into the record books, Laver remains the only man to have won the Grand Slam twice in one calendar year, once in each of the Amateur and Open Era. Although he became known for his exceptional, almost unparalleled skills, his low-profile appearance and perceived lack of speed earned him the ironic nickname “Rocket” by coaching legend Harry Hopman. “He was the Rocket,” the late Hopman once said, “because he wasn’t.” At the age of 18, Hopman put Laver in the Davis Cup team and during the 1960 Australian Championships he broke out and made himself more visible in the public eye as he came back from two sets behind and saved a match point to his compatriot Fraser. 8-6 in the fifth set, followed by winning the first of two consecutive and four overall Wimbledon titles.

In 1962, he became the first man since Don Budge in 1938 to win the calendar year Grand Slam and win trophies at the Australian, French, British and American Championships. The Open Era being celebrated today was christened by Laver. In 1969, at the age of 31, at the height of Australian dominance, he defeated three of his compatriots in the four major finals to win his second calendar year Grand Slam. Just once, let alone twice, would be a feat no one – Federer and Rafael Nadal – has been able to repeat. Novak Djokovic could achieve it with a US Open win in 2021, but that’s one time. Laver’s double may be no touch. “It’s a great thrill to be here after winning this latest championship,” he humbly stated after completing the final piece of the puzzle with the win over compatriot Tony Roche at Forest Hill for the US Open,” All I can say is I am the happiest man in the stadium.”