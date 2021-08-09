Ping Pong Player Shin Yu-bin Makes Japanese League Debut





SEOUL, Aug. 9 (Yonhap) — South Korean ping pong sensation Shin Yu-bin will make his professional Japanese league debut next month after competing in the Tokyo Olympics, sports sources said Monday.

The 17-year-old, who plays for Korean Air, is expected to compete in Kyushu Astida, a new professional women’s team based in the Japanese city of Fukuoka, along with a Korean Air teammate, the sources said.

According to the agreement, the two athletes will be part of the Japanese team for about six months and compete in the T-league, which is considered a major table tennis competition in Asia. There are currently nine teams in the T-league, including four men’s teams and five women’s teams.

Shin’s father, an executive at a table tennis club in the South Korean city of Suwon, said the teenage athlete chose the new team over a Tokyo-based team given the new coronavirus situation in the country and in hopes of getting more opportunities to compete.

However, the scheme could fail if the pandemic in Japan affects access and quarantine conditions in the Asian country.

At age 17, Shin was the youngest member of the South Korean women’s table tennis team at the Tokyo Olympics. She competed in the women’s singles and team event in the summer games.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.yna.co.kr/view/AEN20210809004800315

