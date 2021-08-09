Russell Wilson weighs in on Seahawks contract dispute with Duane Brown: ‘We need’ left tackle on the pitch





Duane Brown has a very important member of the Seahawks organization in his corner as he looks for a contract extension. That’s the team’s starting quarterback, Russell Wilson. Wilson spoke of Brown’s steadfastness, the left tackle is looking for a long-term deal after Sunday’s scrimmage in Seattle. He said he wants to get Brown back on the field. “The fact that Duane Brown isn’t there is a pretty significant deal because I think he’s one of the best left tackles in the game, there’s no arguing about that,” Wilson said, by ESPN. “I think he’s as good as can be. There’s no one more athletic, more talented than him. Age is just a number (Brown turns 36 on August 30). He looks like he’s 28, 30. He’s really exceptional So smart and physical, understands the game, and I think people are afraid of him, to be honest, when they chase him and play against him. “So we definitely want to be able to get him out again. We need to figure that out because we need Duane Brown.” MORE: Calvin Johnson details career-long back injury in COURT speech Wilson’s comments come just six months after he expressed concerns about the Seattle organization’s inability to build an offensive line around him. Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports was the first to notice the quarterback’s irritation, but Wilson confirmed it in an interview with Dan Patrick in early February and a subsequent Zoom conversation with reporters. “I’m frustrated getting hit too much,” Wilson said, per… NBC Sports Northwest. Wilson’s complaints caused tension between him and the Seahawks organization and even fueled off-season trade rumors. Seattle eventually made steps to upgrade the line. The team traded for Raiders guard Gabe Jackson, redrawn center Ethan Pocic and spent a sixth round draft pick on Florida’s Stone Forsythe. Now Wilson’s focus is on Brown, and rightly so. Brown has manned the left tackle in Seattle for the past 3 1/2 seasons and has been one of the most consistent linemen on the team. He has committed just six penalties and only seven sacks in the last three years. That last number is especially impressive when you consider that Wilson has been sacked 146 times in the regular season since 2018. And Wilson is not concerned about a possible regression of Brown. “I think he has a few more years to play,” Wilson said. “I think he definitely can do it. I don’t think anyone is more athletic than him. You see what he can do. And he’s also our leader. He’s a man who really leads the offensive line and really, he commands the offensive line and can really set the tone.” Brown still has a one-year contract, which will net a $13.35 million cap hit for 2021. It is unclear whether he will last for the season. While he is away from the team, Forsythe, Jamarco Jones and Cedric Ogbuehi will be among the players vying for snaps on Wilson’s blind side.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sportingnews.com/us/nfl/news/russell-wilson-duane-brown-contract-dispute/1t05favrg5yx19a4fwrqqv25m The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

