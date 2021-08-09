Screven County softball, soccer kick off 2021 fall season this week





Burton Kemp Jr.

With their first two games raining out in Tattnall County on August 6, the SHS Lady Gamecock softball team of Jim Randall Doyle has three games scheduled this week. As for football, the Ron Duncan Gamecocks have their annual scrimmage, this one in Springfield, with AAAAAA Effingham County on Friday the 13th starting at 7:30 PM Softball had Burke County (Aug. 10 at home); Statesboro (there Aug. 11); and Greenbrier (there Aug. 12) this week. They will have their opening games in Region 3A on August 17 against defending champion Bryan County and on August 19 against Portal as both games are in Sylvania, the first at 5pm and the last at 4pm At the conclusion of the varsity softball games, junior varsity games are scheduled. Following their scrimmage at Effingham, the Gamecocks playing field will host the defending Region 3AAA Southeastern Champion Bullochs Yellow Jackets on August 20. Notable on the football schedule is that the August 27 game with defending Region 3A private champion Savannah Christian will be with the new Pooler. Stadium at the Pooler Recreation Department at 200 Preston Stokes Drive, marking the very first SHS trip there. Other fall sports at SHS have Anna Canettos Lady Gamecock cross country team scheduled to open their season on September 9 at the Black Creek Boy Scout Reservation. The team that just opened tryouts this week will be after its 10th consecutive regional championship. Cindy LeMaster’s cheerleaders — again with no regional championship to compete for because there are only Class A sections — won’t have their first game until September 25 when they travel to the Raider Rumble at West Laurens High School. The team, which missed the state final for the first time since the 2010 campaign last season, wants to return. Softball played two innings against host Tattnall on August 6 and ended up in a 0-0 tie. The remainder of that game and the second scheduled game against Brantley County were washed away. For Doyle, the opening lineup for softball was different than expected two weeks earlier, as three scheduled starting players were lost to migratory incapacity; COVID-19 protocol; and injury. The team should have at least one of those two players who can return this week. On the football side, on August 5, Duncan had a roster of 58 different players for this week’s scrimmage and next week’s lid opener. A projected key running back has already been lost to injury this season. The scrimmage on Friday starts at 19:30. There will be no live kickoffs and a quarter for junior varsity players. Whether that quarter was the first or the fourth was unknown at the time of going to press. What is known is that the Rebels will clothe more than double the amount of the Gamecocks.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.augustachronicle.com/story/sports/2021/08/08/screven-county-softball-football-kick-off-2021-fall-season-week/5533403001/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos