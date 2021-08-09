Eagle-Tribune Girls Tennis All-Stars: MVP Thibodeau was brilliant for state champion Windham | Local sports





Senior co-captain Jess Thibodeau was brilliant on and off the field for undefeated state champion Windham. Thibodeau went 17-0 on No. 1 singles and 13-3 overall (4-0 in playoffs) with freshman Emma Turner on No. 1 doubles. Thibodeau played No. 1 singles as a sophomore (she went 8-5) and No. 2 as a freshman (13-1 record). Coach Mike Keshigian said, “Shes one of the strongest players in the state. Unfortunately for Jess and all of the NHIAA and MIAA players in the area, there were again no individual state tournaments. Keshigian added: She had grown a lot. She wanted out. She has a lot of mental toughness and a strong serve. Thibodeau was an Eagle-Tribune All-Star goalkeeper for Windhams Division 1 state runner-up football team and ran the 600 meters in indoor track. A great student, Jess attends Baylor University in Texas to study accounting and finance. The senior class treasurer graduated as No. 3 in her class and was a National Merit Scholar finalist. Her sister Jennifer was an Eagle-Tribune All-Star in tennis in 2017. Brother Eric (WHS 18) was a lacrosse and basketball captain for the Jaguars. ISABEL ZHOU Andover Sr., Singles Went 13-2 at No. 1 for the Division 1 North runner-up Warriors. Three-captain. MVC Division 1 MVP. Eagle-Tribune MVP in 2019. 31-0 career singles record in MVC. Coach Alan Hibino said: One of the best backhands you will see. Played No. 2 as frosh and No. 1 since. Sang in AHS a cappella group. National Honors Society. Great 1470 on SATs. Pre-med study at Case Western Reserve. JENNIE WANG Andover Jr., Singles Unforgettable 3.5-hour win to beat Lincoln-Sudbury 3-2 North semi-final. Went 12-1 at number 2 including 10-0 in MVC. Coach Alan Hibino said: She gets every shot back. She’s great at using angles and sharpening you. Went 5-1 as a freshman. Scored spectacular 1,550 on SATs. National Honors Society. Likes to make origami cranes. Plays violin. ELENA ALBANO Haverhill Sr., singles Went 13-1 at No. 1 with only loss to Andovers Isabel Zhou (6-2, 6-3). Each win was in straight sets and the best match was 6-3, 6-3. MVC Division 2 MVP. Quad Captain. Was a reserve doubles player as a freshman and played number 3 singles as a sophomore. On the way to UMass Boston and maybe play tennis. Home schooled. Football quad captain. Walks indoor track. One of five athletic siblings. Katelyn WojtowiczI Methuen Sr., Singles Went 11-1 at No. 2. Co-captain since freshman season. 5-foot-1. Coach Joe Perrone said: She can play aggressively and can also play rally ball all day long. Played in Methuen Rec. since primary school and now runs the program. Graduated 12th in class of 492. Attending UMass Lowell on prestigious Dean Scholarship. Plays clarinet and drums. Member of Methuen’s marching band and jazz band. MADDY FRANK Pinkerton Jr., Singles Went 9-5 on #1 singles and 10-4 on #1 doubles. Junior co-captain. Was No. 6 singles in 2019. Also plays football and skis. Coach Gerry Rosado said: She’s a lefty, so she’s a problem for people. She is undoubtedly my biggest competitor. No. 2 in her class academically. Mom, Carol Merchant Frank, is a SUNY Cortland Hall of Famer and well-known field hockey coach. CAROL YU, EVA McKONE Andover Juniors, Doubles Went 10-1 as a team at the first doubles. Big win over Lincoln-Sudbury in Division 1 North semi-final. Carol was 11-1 overall and Eva was 12-1. Carol is on Model UN and Eva will be class president in the fall. Eva’s sister Nina was a former AHS star. Coach Alan Hibino said: Carol has a big serve and a big forehand. Eva is great at volleys and has worked really hard on her game. CAROLYN WANG, CAM LIVINGSTONE Windham Seniors, Doubles A perfect 16-0 at number 2 doubles for state champions. Carolyn was 17-0 on number 2 singles and Cameron, a co-captain, was 17-0 on number 3 singles. Wang graduated as No. 5 in class and attends the University of Florida. Livingstone, a member of the state champion hockey team, goes to UNH. Coach Mike Keshigian said: Cameron is a great teammate. Carolyn is a technician. GIRLS TENNIS MVPs 2021: Jess Thibodeau, Windham; 2019: Isabel Zhou, Andover; 2018: Annette Kim/Caroline Yang, Andover; 2017: Katherine Hu, Phillips/Andover; 2016: Sam Barros, Pinkerton; 2015: Laurie-Maude Chenard/Paige Webster, Andover; 2013-14: Cassie Burbine, Londonderry; 2011-12: Jackie Carroll, Central; 2010: Kelli Murphy, Londonderry; 2009: Lauren Wilmarth, Phillips/Andover; 2008: Kelli Murphy, Londonderry; 2007: Kristina Black-Rikki Sartor, Andover; 2006: Beth Huard, Londonderry; 2005: Katherine Burke, Salem; 2003-04: Marsha Mogilevich, Andover; 2001-02: Jill Harrison, Salem; 1999–00: Jill Oppenheim, Andover; 1998: Kate Harrison, Salem; 1995-97: Heather Young, Andover; 1992-94: Alison Georgian, Andover; 1990-91: Jolie Stadelman, Lawrence; also 1981: Darcy Jones, Masconomet Honorable Mention Andover Rachel Chen, Soph; Sonika Chaudhary, Frosh.; Elysia Yu, Frosh. Brooks Anya Sanchorawala, Sr., (North Andover) Central Catholic Maria Mataac, Sr.; Maggie Smith, Sr.; Megan Washburn, Frosh. Greater Lawrence Anikary Grullon, Sr. Haverhill Nadia Sosa, Sr.; Emily Cruz, Sr. Methuen Abby Poulin, Sr.; Yamelis Sanchez, Sr. North Andover Nicole Fischer, Sr.; Chiara Trafton, Sr.; Jocie Mongell, Sr. Pelham Corinne Kelly, Soph.; Brooke Contarino, Jr.; Jessica Bevens, Frosh. Pentucket Olivia Colby, Sr.; Parker Greason Jr. Phillips Elizabeth Zhang Jr. (Andover) Pinkerton Skyelar Levesque, Jr. Salem Dakota Santo, Sr.; Laura Salamanca, Soph.; Joah DeBrocke, Jr. Windham Emma Turner, Frosh; Olivia Chik, Frosh; Sydney Szypszak, Sr.

