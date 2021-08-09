O’Keefe calls for three-man spin attack for Asian tests

Former test tweaker Steve O’Keefe says Australia should consider playing three frontline spinners in the same XI next year on their eight-test tour of Asia as they look to end their decade-long drought in the subcontinent.

Australia is slated to face off against India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Tests in 2022, which will include a return to Pakistan for the first time since 1998, having recently played at a neutral venue in the UAE.

O’Keefe, who famously won the match-winning 14 wickets on Australia’s 2017 tour of India, says Mitchell Swepson and Ashton Agar are both ready to support frontline tweaker Nathan Lyon on the subcontinent, suggesting Agar’s agility selectors might enable them to pick all three on the same side.

“I think we’re as good as ever when it comes to bowling,” said O’Keefe, who has confirmed he will play another season in the KFC BBL with the Sydney Sixers.

“With Ashton hitting as good as he is, you could play all three.

“I think we should start looking at three spinners, as well as a fast and a medium pacer. Those would be my five bowling options in some of the conditions you see there.

“In the past we have generally gone from ‘we will play what is best for us, which is three fast bowlers’. But I think it’s so hard in that heat and those conditions for those guys to be successful.”

The last of O’Keefe’s nine Tests took place in Bangladesh four years ago, when he joined Lyon and Agar in a three-man spin attack alongside frontline paceman, Pat Cummins, and seam-bowling all-rounder, Hilton Cartwright.

O’Keefe was favored by the subcontinent field conditions during his testing career // Getty

The emergence of Cameron Green means Australia will likely have an additional bowling option in their top six next year, while Agar showed his all-round abilities last season with a hundred in the Marsh Sheffield Shield.

Swepson is currently the second Test spinner in line behind Lyon after a Shield breakout last summer when he took 32 wickets in five games as Queensland won the title.

Finger spinners have generally had more success in Asia than leg spin bowlers, with legendary wrist spinners such as Shane Warne and Mushtaq Ahmed both having better career records outside of Asia than within it.

But O’Keefe believes that picking three slow bowlers on the same side would allow Swepson to be deployed as an offensive weapon and says that Agar’s control as a left arm finger spinner would allow both Lyon and Swepson to thrive.

Swepson watches T20 World Cup, Ashes selection

“Players on the subcontinent will pray for loose deliveries… and that’s hard with leg spin because you have to be so accurate to build pressure,” he said.

“But the great thing about playing Nathan Lyon with Ashton Agar or if you went with all three, Nathan is an attacking, over-the-top spin bowler who can be aggressive, then someone like Ashton can really control the game and increase the run rate.” to two or three per over.

“If you look at the Indian spinners (Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja) bowling well, that’s really how they work… one will be the wicket taker and the other will be the wicket taker.

“So I think it’s important for those guys to get some opportunities to bowl together, whether that’s in some run-up matches for Aussie A or tour games there, to get the synergy right of bowling together. I think they will be successful.”

Agar, who is over six feet tall, spoke this week about how he’s learning to reduce the impact his tall body has on his bowling, which can produce a significant bounce in Australia but be much less effective in spinning conditions.

Low to High: Agar Outlines Bangladesh’s Spinning Skills

O’Keefe said producing extra resilience is a handicap Lyon has overcome on recent trips across Asia, adding that the Western Australian is already showing he can do the same.

“The challenge for Nathan was to hit the stumps at times,” O’Keefe said of the off-spinner, who has made just 22 of his last eight Tests in Asia, compared to 43 of his first 11 Tests in the subcontinent.

“Because he twirled the ball, bounced so much and was a bit bigger, being able to hit the stumps is a skill when there’s a lot going on in the wicket. Nathan, in his last test in Bangladesh, he really solved it. He got a lot more LBWs, he wasn’t afraid to bowl ugly, bowl square spinners and let the ball slide a little fuller and faster.

“You can’t change your height, but you can definitely change your arm and Ashton does. He bowls a little more with the round arm, he bowls some seam work where the ball just slides through.

“I think he’s well placed. He doesn’t bowl the same ball every single time, he really thinks about it and he’s a student spin. With all this international experience and with him trying new things and having some success, it will really come in handy when these tours come.”