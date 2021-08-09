Calvin Johnson inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame

The poised Johnson then went into his speech.

It is truly an honor to stand before you tonight to celebrate this incredible moment, Johnson said.

With limited time for the speeches in recent years, Johnson opened with a blanket thank you.

From College Park to Tyrone, Johnson said. From Atlanta to Detroit, I want you to know that I know who you are. I know what you did. I know how you have influenced me and I want to thank you all. Thank you.

Johnson joined Jim Brown and Gale Sayers as Pro Football Hall of Famers, inducted at age 35 or younger.

That’s football royalty, Johnson said.

Johnson, who was drafted as No. 2 overall from Georgia Tech by the Detroit Lions in 2007, received his gold jacket on Friday.

It’s just an honor, Johnson said. We talked earlier about the guys who came before them. How I looked up to the boys in front of me. It’s just a culmination of all these talents in one room. It’s just an honor to be here.

After nine seasons with the Lions, Johnson retired with his body due to injuries.

He led the NFL in receiving yards per game (86.1), 100-yard games (46), 200-yard games (five), and games with multiple receiving touchdowns (17) during that period.

Johnson, who retired early at age 30, holds league records for receiving yards (1,964 in 2012) and consecutive 100-yard receiving games (eight), which have since been tied by Adam Thielen of Minnesota.

caption Calvin Johnson, a member of the 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class (right), poses with his host Derrick Moore, the former character development coach at Georgia Tech, during the Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, in Canton, Ohio. (Ron Schwane/AP) Credit: AP Credit: AP

A six-time Pro Bowl roster, Johnson was named first-team All-Pro three times and second-team All-Pro once.

The Lions made it to the playoffs twice and only had two winning seasons during Johnson’s tenure. He made his playoff debut with a spectacular 12-catch performance producing 211 yards and two touchdowns in a 45-28 loss to the Saints on January 7, 2012.

His 329 yards received in a regular season game against Dallas on October 27, 2013, came second to Flipper Anderson of the Los Angeles Rams, who amassed 366 yards against the Saints on November 26, 1989.

If you get in the top three every year, the playoffs, it’s going to be hard to get there, Johnson said of his playoff legacy. It was supposed to turn that first pick in the draft into a playoff winner. You’re usually on the wrong side of things if you pick early and we were pretty early in the first half of my career.

In its fifth season, the Lions advanced to the playoffs.

In the second half we made it to the playoffs, Johnson said. We got there and I felt like we had a team that could push themselves to the limit. I even felt like there towards the end of my career, a few years, two years before I left, that was sort of when they kind of split the band up.

Johnson loved the defensive line.

When we took three of those guys off that line of defense and didn’t really replace them, at that point I was like, okay, I was in rebuild mode, Johnson said.

The Lions advanced to the playoffs after the 2014 season, but had a controversial loss to the Dallas Cowboys when an apparent pass interference was not named in the fourth quarter.

We just couldn’t put it all together, Johnson said. I don’t spend too much time worrying about it, but when I think about the playoffs, I really think back to that first game we had against New Orleans. Then we had the robbery in Dallas.

Johnson doesn’t think he would have played with any other team any longer.

I know what my body was telling me, Johnson said. My days were numbered. If we had just won a championship, I would of course come back. If we’d made it to the play-offs, I might have come back.

When asked if there is currently a quarterback in the NFL that he would like to play with, Johnson compared his days at Georgia Tech with quarterback Reggie Ball to what it would be like to play with Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson.

I love Reggie so much because he could put the ball pretty much anywhere on the court, but he used his legs a lot to get out of situations, Johnson said. It got to a point where Reggie would stop using his legs to run because he knew I was out there and he used his legs to clear a second and get the ball off the court.

Johnson loves to watch Jackson play.

When he breaks the pocket, (nobody can) knock him down behind the line of scrimmage, and just before he crosses the line of scrimmage, he dumps that ball 50, 60 yards into the field, Johnson said. Hey, I see that and I think of Reggie Ball when we were in college.

In a few years, Johnson expects Julio Jones, the former Falcons receiver, to join him in Canton. Jones currently averages 95.5 yards per game over 135 games.

It will be hard to deny him, Johnson said. He helped lead his team to the playoffs and the Super Bowl. I loved watching Julio come out of college. If he can stay healthy, he has a good chance. I know he has numbers.

When Johnson finished playing, he thought for a moment about a comeback.

I can’t say I haven’t thought about it, Johnson said. Every time I thought about it, I got a sharp pain in my knee or my ankle to remind me I couldn’t do that anymore.

caption Calvin Johnson, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021, speaks at the Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Sunday, August 8, 2021 in Canton, Ohio. (David Richard/AP) Credit: AP Credit: AP

Johnson has no plans to coach.

Coaches are there before and after we leave, Johnson said. I love football and I love to join the guys, but I wouldn’t look forward to going to work every day, going into those conference rooms. Nah, no way. Doesn’t happen to me.

Johnson has an interesting post-career plan.

With former Lions teammate Rob Sims, he has founded a cannabis company in Webberville, Michigan, and is collaborating with Harvard University to explore how marijuana can help people with CTE and chronic pain.

It’s called Primitiv, Johnson said. Herbal medicine is the original way. It is the original medicine that goes back to our primitive roots. At the same time, we take all the technology we have today and apply it to the plant medicine we use. There are better ways, more holistic, natural ways, and more and more alternatives to many things used today.

Johnson is serious about this venture.

I’m just looking forward to being leaders in this space, Johnson said. Removing the stigma from space by educating people about the healing powers of the plant. Really, the most important thing for us is to push education.

That education began within the highly respected Johnson family.

To the point where my mom asks me for applications or topics, Johnson said. My mother was totally against me. She is from the South, the Bible Belt. Cannabis is a big no-no, especially in the black community. So she wasn’t happy about it.

My greatest joy was getting her to look at my facilities for the first time a few months ago. She was blown away. She saw that we are really passionate about what we do. Creating solutions in space.

