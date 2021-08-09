Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas calls for coaching during matches; Tokyo Olympics organizers report 28 new Games-related COVID-19 cases and more





Below is a summary of the current sports newsletters. Tennis-Tsitsipas calls for coaching during matches Stefanos Tsitsipas said on Sunday that coaching during matches still takes place on the ATP Tour and that existing rules prohibiting such instructions should be changed. Speaking in Toronto, where he is the third seed for the Masters 1000 hard court event, Tsitsipas believes there should be a way to allow communication between coaches and players that isn’t too disruptive to the course of a match. Tokyo Olympics organizers report 28 new Games-related COVID-19 cases Tokyo Olympics organizers reported 28 new Games-related COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the total since July 1 to 458 cases. Japan closed the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Sunday, while the Paralympic Games begin on August 24. Tearful Messi confirms he is leaving Barcelona, ​​in talks with PSG Lionel Messi wept on Sunday as he said goodbye to his youth team FC Barcelona and confirmed he was in talks with French club Paris St Germain about a possible move. The 34-year-old Argentine’s emotional press conference followed Barca’s announcement last week that it could no longer afford him after two glittering decades. MLB roundup: Phillies’ Zack Wheeler throws 2-hit shutout Zack Wheeler threw a complete game, two-hit shutout against his former team when the Philadelphia Phillies defeated the New York Mets 3-0 on Sunday to complete a series sweep. Wheeler (10-6) continued to fight for the National League Cy Young Award. He walked once and struckout 11 batters, his sixth time this season with at least 10 strikeouts. He now leads the majors with 181 strikeouts. Tennis-Nadal hopes to gain foothold at Toronto hard court event Rafa Nadal said on Sunday he hadn’t fully recovered from a foot problem that kept him out of Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics, but hopes a US Open tuning event in Toronto will help him regain confidence in his moves on the pitch. to get. Nadal’s first event since his semifinal loss at the French Open ended in a shocking third-round exit in Washington on Thursday, with the Spaniard admitted his left foot held him back. Brazil Olympics goes against trend, celebrates record Olympic trek Brazil finished the Tokyo Games with their best ever place on the medal table, even as the country’s athletes have faced a decline in investment since Rio hosted the Olympics five years ago. The South American country finished 12th in Tokyo with 21 medals, one place higher than in Rio and with two more medals. Tokyo Olympics extinguish Olympic flame that closes pandemic Games Tokyo extinguished its Olympic flame on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of a spectator-less Games and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport and deeply personal turmoil. After postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year, organizers said the event would serve as a symbol of world victory over the pandemic. But with strict pandemic countermeasures and as COVID-19 variants made a comeback around the world, the Olympics fell short of the triumph and financial windfall that Japan had wanted. Golf-Kim implodes 13 on a par-three hole at TPC Southwind South Korean Kim Si-woo had an unforgettable day as he shot five balls into the water on Sunday en route to a terrible 13 on a par-three hole during the final round of the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational in Memphis, Tennessee , on Sunday . Kim, who played in his first event since finishing 32nd in the men’s golf competition at the Tokyo Olympics, was even tied the day he performed to the 11th hole of TPC Southwind with a 155-meter island green. FACTBOX: Tokyo Olympics by number The Tokyo Games came to a close on Sunday, ending 16 days of drama on and off the playing field. Here is a summary of the key figures and facts at the Games: Factbox – Biles, Belarus and sports drama: Tokyo Olympics were full of surprises In an action-packed Tokyo Olympics held in the shadow of a pandemic, disruptions weren’t just confined to the stadiums and sports fields. The following were some of the biggest surprises in the Tokyo Games: (This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is automatically generated from a syndicated feed.)

