Two decades ago, the so-called Hockey stick curve, published in 1999 by me and my co-authors (Mann, Bradley and Hughes, 1999), was included in the all-important summary for policymakers (SPM) of the 2001 IPCC Third Assessment Report. The curve, showing temperature variations over the past 1,000 years, estimated from proxy data such as tree rings, corals, ice cores, and lake sediments, showed the upward rise in modern temperatures (the leaf) as it rises dramatically, during the industrial age, up from the handle describing the modest, slightly downward steady trend that preceded it.
The hockey stick became an icon in the man-made climate change case, and I found myself at the center of the controversial climate debate (I described my experiences in The hockey stick and the climate wars).
Two decades later, now in the AR6, SPM is a longer Hockey stick with an even sharper sheet. And no longer just for the Northern Hemisphere, it now covers the entire world. Recent warming is not only seen as unprecedented in the past millennium, but also the past for now hundred millennia.
The relevant statements in the SPM and Technical Summary are:
A.2.2 Global surface temperatures have risen faster since 1970 than in any other 50-year period for at least the last 2,000 years (high self confidence). Temperatures during the most recent decade (2011-2020) surpass those of the most recent warm period spanning several centuries, about 6,500 years ago13 [0.2C to 1C relative to 1850 1900] (average confidence). Before that, the next most recent warm period was about 125,000 years ago, when the temperature of several centuries [0.5C to 1.5C relative to 18501900] overlaps the observations of the most recent decade (average confidence). {Cross-Chapter Box 2.1, 2.3, Cross-Section Box TS.1}
SPM AR6
The global surface temperature is 1.09 . increased [0.95 to 1.20] C from 18501900 to 2011-2020, and the last decade was sooner than not warmer than any multi-year period after the last interglacial, about 125,000 years ago.
Cross-section box TS.1
As the new IPCC report exposes (you can find my full commentary on the new report at: Time magazine), we are engaged in a truly unprecedented and fundamentally dangerous experiment on our planet.
