Laguna Woods GRF Board Meetings Can Go Virtual Again – Orange County Register

Just a month after the village reopened, Golden Rain Foundation chairman Bunny Carpenter announced that the GRF board would discuss a possible return to virtual-only meetings in the wake of an increase in COVID-19 cases in throughout the province associated with the highly contagious delta variant. The announcement came during the regular board meeting on Tuesday, August 3.

At the beginning of July, all village councils officially returned to the podium. Hybrid meetings – which can be attended in person or online – have been held to accommodate directors and members who choose to remain isolated at home.

We just want to make sure everyone is safe, Carpenter said.

The discussion took place during a closed session. No decision has yet been announced.

Next, Jeff Parker, CEO of Village Management Services, quelled rumors of potential closures.

We don’t have any plans to close anything, Parker said.

Any rollback requiring facilities to be closed and indoor operations halted would have to be imposed by the governor — an unlikely possibility at this rate, Parker noted.

That said, those who have not received the COVID-19 vaccine should wear a mask when entering a building, Parker added, at the recommendation of Orange County public health officials.

We are not the mask police, he said. It’s your responsibility. You protect and you influence people, and that’s what’s important here.

Parker said 85 percent of people living in the zip code of Laguna Woods have been vaccinated.

According to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the delta variant appears to be just as contagious as chickenpox and cause more serious illness than previous strains.

The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in Laguna Woods is now set at 445 — more than 10 additional cases since late July, according to the OC Health Care Agency. No additional COVID-19-related deaths have been reported.

Relative to our vaccination rate, relative to the village and relative to our zip code — we’re in much better shape than most areas, Parker said.

Rate Adjustments

GRF has passed a resolution that will increase fees for facility lockers, golf driving range balls, catering services and club storage areas from January 1.

The rates for these services have been determined as low in a market comparison, according to a personnel report from VMS.

Lockers in the billiard rooms of Clubhouse 1 and Performing Arts Center, the Community Center table tennis room and the jewelry room of Clubhouse 4, as well as the outdoor lockers of Clubhouse 4, now cost $25 to rent on an annual basis.

The rates for renting quarter, small, and large buckets of golf balls double from $1, $2, and $3 to $2, $4, and $6, respectively.

With regard to catering services, the cost for plates will double from $1 to $2.

The storage areas in the clubhouses, which are currently used by clubs, will no longer be free to use. Annual rates for spaces start at $25 for a small area, $50 for a medium-sized area, and $100 for spaces 5 feet by 5 feet and up.

Based on the use of these services in 2019, an additional $108,250 would be generated, according to a staff report.

The council approved the resolution in second reading. The resolution will become active on January 1.

Canceled Channels, Increased Showtime Fee

GRF passed a resolution that would terminate two premium channels, 751 and 752, while increasing the price for Showtime subscriptions from $14.25 to $15.68 – 10 percent.

The cancellations of these channels, which contain adult content, are expected to save GRF$12,000 per year.

According to a staff report, fewer than 10 people in the village are tuning into these channels.

In regards to the fee increase, GRF’s cost to provide Showtime channels to residents increases by 4 percent per year; however, according to a staff report, the cost to viewers – currently 387 subscribers – has not increased in five years.

Because GRF loses money every month, the Media and Communications Committee decided to increase the subscription rates.

The council approved the decision at first reading. It must now meet a 28-day member review notification requirement.