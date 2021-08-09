White Sox vs. Cubs – Game Recap – August 8, 2021

CHICAGO — Eloy Jimnez drove in five runs with two homeruns and a double, and the Chicago White Sox defeated the crosstown Cubs 9-3 on Sunday night for their first sweep of a three-game run at Wrigley Field since May 2012.

Jimnez and Andrew Vaughn hit two runs after Tim Anderson opened the game with a solo drive when the White Sox hit Zach Davies hard in a first inning for five runs. The eruption brought AL Central leaders early on a warm, windy night ahead of the iconic stadium.

Anderson also finished with three hits as the White Sox won their fourth straight win, placing Cleveland in second place 10 games. The Cubs dropped four straight and 10 of 12.

Jimenez’s home runs were his second and third in nine games since returning from a ruptured pectoral tendon that kept him out since spring training.

I feel like I can get it back to normal, Jimnez said. Today was the day I felt really good on the record and now I just have to keep working.

Manager Tony La Russa is just starting to get a feel for the cheerful 6-foot-4, 240-pound leftfielder.

I know he’s a monster, said La Russa. I hear he’s really good and I’m starting to see it.

He’s got that side-to-side shot that makes it hard to defend and a very lively bat, so it’s great to have him back.

Dylan Cease (9-6) worked hard, but got through five innings and won for the first time in three starts against his former team. The righthander gave up three runs on five basehits and three walks. He hit 10, although he admitted he wasn’t his sharpest.

The scoring outburst was a boost and a statement as the White Sox started getting injured stars back. Center fielder Luis Robert will rejoin the squad on Monday.

It’s a huge relief as a starting pitcher to have so many runs early, Cease said.

Reynaldo Lopez, Ryan Tepera and Jos Ruiz followed with four scoreless, one-hit innings. Ruiz struckout the batter in the ninth.

Jimnez continued to pound the pitching of the Cubs, who traded him, Cease and two prospects to the White Sox for Jos Quintana in July 2017. In 10 games against the North Siders, he hits .389 with five home runs, five doubles and 10 RBI .

Jimnez has not forgotten his first club.

I can say that’s in the past, but I actually had it in my head, he said.

Frank Schwindel had two RBI’s and Rafael Ortega had two hits for the Cubs.

Davies (6-9) gave up seven runs on seven hits and survived only two innings in his third loss in a row. The right has allowed 18 runs in his last 12 innings.

It’s definitely a low point, not just in the season, but in my career, Davies said. It’s one of those things I work as hard as I can, in between I start to figure it out because two innings in my head, and that of a lot of other guys, is unacceptable.”

Anderson performed Davies first pitch in the right-center stands. Jimnez launched the first pitch he saw over the wall in the middle, with Adam Engel first. After Yon Moncada walked, Vaughn lined his 13th homer to left-center.

Jimnezs doubled down the left field line in the second drove in two and increased the lead to 7-0.

Schwindel’s pinch-hit single in the bottom half made it 7-2. Greg Deichmann made it 7-3 with a bloop in the third.

Jimnez added a solo shot to the right in the fifth to make it 8-3. Vaughn singled in the last run in the seventh.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY, BECOME SOON

Manager David Ross said he texted former Cubs 1B Anthony Rizzo on Sunday to wish the new Yankees slugger a happy 32nd birthday and hoped he would be feeling well after Rizzo tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

Rizzo, who has made a fast start with New York since his signing from the Cubs on July 29, was the fourth Yankees player in the past week to be sidelined by the coronavirus. He said in June that he had not been vaccinated.

HE FOUND IT

Anderson was originally scheduled for a rest day and was not in the first grid. La Russa put the shortstop back in the leadoff spot after coming in for extra batting practice, telling him he “found something.

Me and Frank (hitting coach Menechino) were playing around today and I found what I was looking for,” said Anderson, the 2019 AL batting champion who started batting .292 on Sunday.

TRAINERS ROOM

White Sox: La Russa said CF Luis Robert (right hip flexor tear) will rejoin the team Monday in Minnesota after completing a minor league rehab stint that concluded with Triple-A Charlotte. Robert, a Gold Glove winner as a rookie in 2020, was injured when he ran for first place on May 2. La Russa said he wanted to meet Robert before helping him back into the lineup.

NEXT ONE

White Sox: RHP Lucas Giolito (8-8, 3.98) is scheduled to start Monday afternoon in Minnesota. The Twins had not named a starter.

Cubs: Milwaukee RHP Freddy Peralta (8-3, 2.21) kicks off the opener of a four-game series in Chicago on Monday. RHP Alex Mills (5-4, 4.41) is the likely starter for the Cubs.

——