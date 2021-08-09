Allan Cox, former football coach of Tilghman and Lone Oak, passed away | All sports





Allan Cox passed away on Sunday after a long illness. Cox is best known for his 21 years with Paducah Tilghman’s football program from 1973 to 1993. Before joining Tilghman, Cox had a Hall of Fame career playing college football at UT Martin. Midway through his time on the roster was a deployment to Vietnam where Cox won a bronze star with courage for heroism as an infantry platoon leader with the 101st Airborne Division. Cox was a fiery old-school football coach who demanded excellence from his players. In response, he earned their respect that lasted well past their high school days. “The fact that he led a troop of men into the Vietnam War and brought everyone home safely says it all,” said Randy Wyatt. Wyatt played for Cox at Paducah Tilghman. “Who does that?” Allan Cox did, and then he took that leadership to the football field at Paducah Tilghman. After serving as an assistant with the Blue Tornado for ten years, Cox took over the role of head coach in 1983. Success often came to Tilghman with Cox running the show. He won 106 games in his 11 years, made five trips to the state championship and helped the Blue Tornado win it all in 1985. The legendary rivalry between Paducah Tilghman and Mayfield probably reached its peak when Cox and his Blue Tornado faced Jack Morris and the Cardinals. Although Morris was disappointed that he lost to Cox seven times in ten years, the Mayfield legend said he had nothing but respect for Cox and the Blue Tornado program. “We loved playing them,” Morris said. “It was tough. It was nerve-wracking to play against them. There was a lot of pressure. A lot of our old fans said, ‘I’ll tell you one thing, you better beat Tilghman once in a while or you won’t be there long. be more.’ That’s how it was.” After his tenure with Tilghman ended, Cox coached at Madisonville-North Hopkins and then in his native Florida, before returning to Paducah to lay the foundations for Lone Oak’s rebirth for two seasons starting in 2002. Allan Cox spent a quarter of a century of football coaching countless kids in Western Kentucky. But like any coach who has a lasting impact on their players, the wins and losses meant a lot — but they didn’t mean everything. “It’s not about the football,” Wyatt said. “It’s about the life lessons he taught us through football. I know it for me personally, that’s what it’s about.” Tributes poured in on social media tonight, including from Pat Gates. Gatesled Crittenden County and Caldwell County to championships in 1985 and 1998 respectively. Gates wrote on Facebook, “One of the best high school football coaches to coach in Western Kentucky. Allan was a wonderful friend and mentor to me and many other coaches . RIP my friend.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wpsdlocal6.com/all_sports/allan-cox-former-tilghman-and-lone-oak-football-coach-passes-away/article_032d3068-f8c4-11eb-b37f-abafa1ca8883.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos