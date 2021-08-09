Big turnout at Sanlam Junior Tennis Tournament





JUNIOR Tennis started off with a successful post-lockdown tournament as 83 players aged under 10 to under 25 competed in Windhoek in both singles and doubles matches over the weekend. In the boys under 10, De Witt Bergh took first place with Tadiwa Mombeyarara in second place. Linda Alemu was the overall winner for u10 girls as she first defeated three opponents in her round robin group and then defeated Elrica Nakusera 8-0 in the final. Liha Tromp finished third after Janah King won 8-3. In the u12 division, 20 singles matches were played in the round robin group stage with four players who promoted to the next round. In the semi-finals, Samuel Nel defeated Brian Edwards 7-5, 6-4, while Johan Theron got the better of Luan Brand with a score of 6-2, 6-2. The final went to the wire with 9-year-old Theron leading each set, but was then brought in by 11-year-old Nel. In the end it was only a few points that made the difference and first seed Samuel Nel took gold with a score of 7-6(3), 7-6(6) in the final. In the girls U14 semi-finals, fourth-seeded Mari van Schalkwyk surprised by beating Joanivia Bezuidenhout 5-7, 6-3, 10-5, while Santie van der Walt defeated Zoe Bronkhorst 6-2, 6-1 in the other semi-final. In the final Van Schalkwyk was unstoppable, she defeated Van der Walt 6-0, 6-2. In the Under-14 boys semifinals, first-seeded Lian Kuhn defeated third-seeded Abraham Alemu 6-4 and 6-4, while second-seeded Eduan Schollij defeated fourth-seeded Corne Koen 6-1, 6- 4. The final was another fight to the end with Schollij eventually winning the match 7-6(7), 6-7(7), 10-4. In the boys’ u16 semi-finals, fourth-seeded Stephan Koen surprised leading group Oliver Leicher with a 3-6, 6-2, 11-9 victory, but it was 12-year-old Ruben Yssel who took the title after beating van Koen 7-6, 6-2 in the final. Dominique Theron dominated the girls u16 division by beating Kyla Gille 6-3, 6-4 in the final. In line with tennis tournaments in neighboring countries, Namibia Junior Tennis has introduced an under-25 division instead of the traditional under-18 division. This was primarily done to provide a stronger and more varied competition for players under the age of 18, while also expanding the number of tournaments available for young adult players looking to be competitive. The girls u25 category had only two entries and Elze Stears defeated Larushka Kruger 6-0, 6-0. Among the men under 25, there were 10 highly competitive entries. In Group 1, Daniel Jauss came out on top after narrow victories over Nguvi Hinda (7-6, 3-6 and 10-5) and Dian Calitz (6-7, 6-3, 10-7). In the other group, George Louw’s toughest competitor was Dantago Gawanab, whom he defeated 6-3, 7-5. Jauss defeated Gawanab in a very tough semi-final 3-6, 6-1, 13-11, while Louw also had to fight to the very end to beat Hinda 6-2, 2-6, 10-8. On Sunday morning, the final was played in which Jauss took gold against Louw with a score of 6-3, 6-4. Namibia Tennis Association thanked Sanlam for their gracious sponsorship. Such sponsorship ensures the continuity of the junior tournaments in Namibia. Without regular tournaments, we are unable to develop the local tennis talent to become more competitive and we are truly grateful to Sanlam for their continued support over the years, it said in a statement. The next junior tournament will take place in Swakopmund on the weekend of September 10.

