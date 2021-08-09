Sports
Hudson’s New Boys Hockey Coach Is Hopkinton Assistant Scott O’Connor
Scott O’Connor was a freshman when the Hudson boys’ hockey team took the win 1978 Division 1 State Championship in the old Boston Garden. That was the first-ever state championship in the history of the program.
O’Connor was with JV that season and didn’t dress up for that playoff run, but it was a memory he holds dear. Now, 40 years after graduating from Hudson High, O’Connor returns to his alma mater to take over the boys’ hockey program.
“It’s phenomenal,” O’Connor said. “As a coach at Hopkinton, I always told Chris (MacPherson) that the only reason I would leave Hopkinton was if the Hudson job ever became available. It took a little longer than I thought it would be because Mike is a bit stubborn and didn’t want to let it go which is great but it’s the only job I would ever leave Hopkinton for and when it came up I couldn’t apply for it.
“You’re forever a Hawk and I’m really looking forward to the opportunities.”
O’Connor, who was assistant coach at Hopkinton for the past 11 seasons, is taking over from former head coach Mike Nanartowich, who retired last winter after 31 years as the Hudson bank boss. Nanartowich compiled a 351-244-60 (.582) record, 22 post-season appearances, seven Central Mass. Division 3 finals, four CMass titles and the fixtures second ever state championship in 2012.
“Anytime you replace a long-term successful coach like Mike with the career he’s had with Hudson, there’s a little bit of pressure there,” said O’Connor, who is two years older than Nanartowich, a 1983 Hudson High graduate. “I’ve coached long enough that for me it’s a challenge and not a pressure. It’s an opportunity.”
Part of the reason Nanartowich decided to step down was for family reasons.
Nanartowich coached his son Owen last year, who was in eighth grade last year. He also has a daughter, Riley, who will be a senior at Hudson High next school year and play hockey and lacrosse. Now that Nanartowich has both his kids in high school, he wants to spend his time watching his kids play.
